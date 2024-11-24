Bucs WR Mike Evans' Difficult Path To 1,000 Yards Starts Against The Giants
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is chasing history.
He's had 1,000 yards over his first 10 seasons in the league and he's looking to extend that streak to 11 seasons, chasing Jerry Rice's consecutive season total. Rice had 14 seasons of 1,000 yards but did it consecutively for 11 straight years. It hasn't mattered who Evans has had calling the plays or throwing him the ball — somehow, he's found a way to reach that number.
However, this year things are different. Evans had a slow start to the year and had just 335 yards before getting injured in a Week 7 matchup against the Ravens. The injury kept him out of the next three games ceasing any opportunity for him to gain more ground before the bye week. Now with seven games left, Evans will need what appears to be a miracle to keep the streak alive.
The veteran wideout will need to average 95 yards a game over the rest of the season to reach the illustrious number. The schedule lightens up quite a bit over the final stretch and outside of the Cowboys, he has very favorable matchups against the cornerbacks he has remaining on the schedule. And while Evans is thinking about the tough task ahead of him to maintain the streak, he knows the real importance is winning.
“It’s there," Evans said. "Obviously, it’s going to be tough. It’s something that…Obviously, I’m thinking about, a lot of other people (are thinking about it). I’m just thinking about winning – playing winning ball. Things will happen. I’m trying to play and help the team win.”
Evans is saying all the right things, and he's correct — winning and making the postseason should be the main focus of himself and his teammates, but keeping the streak alive is important not just to him but the team as well. He'll need several big games down the stretch to get there and he's had several against the Giants in the past. His difficult run to 1,000 yards starts Sunday.
