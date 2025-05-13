Buccaneers WR's role in question after Emeka Egbuka selection
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers present a murky future for second-year wide receiver Jalen McMillan.
McMillan thrived in his rookie year after Chris Godwin went down with an injury, catching 37 passes for 461 yards and eight touchdowns for the Bucs. They rewarded his performance by selecting first-round wide receiver Emeka Egbuka while also bringing back Godwin in free agency.
ESPN analyst Ben Solak questions how McMillan will fit in Tampa's offense in the 2025 season.
McMillan's role now unclear for Bucs
"I was very bullish on Year 2 for McMillan, who rose nicely to the challenge after Chris Godwin was lost for the season to an ankle injury," Solak wrote.
"Then the Buccaneers drafted Emeka Egbuka in the first round of the 2025 draft, sliding McMillan squarely into a battle for WR3 responsibilities this season. McMillan is a savvy route runner with better speed than he's given credit for, and he has some spectacular catch ability in him. I still believe in the player, even if the opportunity for high volume is vanishing."
The Bucs clearly don't see much more time for Mike Evans, who is entering his 12th season with the team this year. Godwin is also getting up there in age after turning 29 this offseason.
While McMillan may not have as much opportunity this season as he did a year ago, his presence confirms the team's depth at wide receiver, making it one of the deepest position groups in the entire league.
