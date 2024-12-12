Buccaneers Release Lengthy Injury Report Before Chargers Contest
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers now have sole control of the NFC South. Their playoff berth is entirely dictated by themselves as they took a lead over the Atlanta Falcons in the division last week.
Now, the Buccaneers have to take on a solid Los Angeles Chargers squad, and they are quite banged up heading into the matchup.
On Wednesday, the Buccaneers' injury report had ten non-participants listed. That number dropped on Thursday, though Tampa Bay is still limping into their coming contest.
Here is the Buccaneers' Thursday injury report prior to their matchup against the Chargers:
Did no participate:
- LB K.J. Britt, ankle
- S Mike Edwards, hamstring
- WR Mike Evans, hamstring
- RB Bucky Irving, back/hip
- DB Christian Izien, groin
- WR Sterling Shepard, foot
- S Antoine Winfield, knee
- T Tristan Wirfs, foot/knee
Limited participant:
- G Ben Bredeson, shoulder
- DB Josh Hayes, hamstring
- WR Kameron Johnson, ankle
- LB J.J. Russell, hamstring
- DB Tykee Smith, ankle
The Buccaneers only have eight non-participants compared to ten yesterday, though Antoine Winfield, Bucky Irving, Mike Evans, Tristan Wirfs and Christian Izien remaining on the non-participant list is quite brutal.
Alarms shouldn't be sound quite yet, as those injuries have been persistent all season -- at least for Irving, Evans and Wirfs -- and they could be getting extended rest to remain healthy for a potential playoff push.
