This Year 2 Bucs player should make Todd Bowles excited
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have found their next breakout defensive star in second-year defensive back Tykee Smith.
The Buccaneers have high expectations for the former Georgia standout as he transitions from nickel corner to safety heading into the 2025 season.
Smith’s upside has caught the attention of national analysts, including Fox Sports’ David Helman, who named him the Buccaneer most likely to “make the leap” this season. Helman pointed to Smith’s versatility and experience as major factors that could fuel his 2025 emergence.
READ MORE: Only one team ranks above Bucs WRs in new NFL ranking
“There are few things in football that I love more than a versatile DB, and that’s what the Bucs appear to have in Smith,” Helman said."He showed a ton of promise as a nickel defender during his rookie season, and it sounds like the Tampa Bay coaching staff will be moving him to safety for Year 2.”
Smith showed his impact last year despite limited playing time during his rookie season. The Buccaneers are now handing him an even bigger opportunity — a full-time role at safety, a position he played during his college days at Georgia.
One reason Bucs fan should be excited for his rise is the mentorship of All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Having him play on the other side of the field, they both have the potential to form one of the league’s most dynamic tandems on the back end.
“Smith played free safety in college, so he’s got the experience. Playing next to Antoine Winfield Jr. should help, too,” Helman said.“Taking a jump at a new position could go a long way toward improving the Bucs’ pass defense in 2025.”
For Tampa Bay, this move isn’t just about player development. With a tough 2025 schedule and a rising NFC South, the Bucs need difference-makers in the secondary. Smith, with his style of play, could be exactly what the Bucs are looking for to help rebuild this unit.
If his second year unfolds the way many expect, Smith won’t just be a breakout name in Tampa — he’ll be one of the most talked-about young safeties in the NFL.
READ MORE: PFF ranks Buccaneers linebacker outside Top 20 in latest rankings
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Antoine Winfield Jr. must bounce back for Buccaneers
• Buccaneers third-year linebacker ready to make presence known
• Buccaneers star playmakers endorse new OC Josh Grizzard
• Former Buccaneers star Antonio Brown wanted for attempted murder