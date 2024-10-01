Through The Spyglass: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons have a tumultuous history against each other and while their rivalry isn't as heated as the Saints or Eagles these two teams don't have much love for each other. With the Bucs at 3-1 and the Falcons at 2-2 on the season, the winner of Thursday's game will decide who takes the early lead in the NFC South division.
While the Buccaneers are returning mostly the same team from last season, it's a new look for the Falcons. They have a new coaching staff, a new quarterback, and several new pieces on offense and defense. The Falcons run a similar offensive scheme as the Bucs and the defensive system is one that has given the Bucs difficulty in the past. Tampa Bay will need to carry the momentum they have from the Eagles game into what will be a difficult place to play on a short week against a team looking to get their first signature win of the season.
Matchup History
Since becoming divisional rivals in 2002, the Bucs and Falcons have played each other 44 times in the regular season. They are currently tied with 22 wins apiece heading into Thursday's matchup in Atlanta. However, the Bucs hold the all-time lead 31-30 going all the way to their first matchup in 1977 by just one game. The Buccaneers split their matchup with the Falcons last season, losing by three points in their October matchup 16-13 but beating them 29-25 in their December clash. Receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have feasted against Atlanta in the past. Evans has 92 receptions for 1,407 yards and 11 touchdowns in 18 games and Godwin has 72 receptions for 998 yards and nine touchdowns against the Falcons in just 13 games.
Looking Back At 2023
Moving on from Marcus Mariota, the Falcons gave the keys to the offense to second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder in 2023 and the results were less than desirable. Ridder started 13 games for Atlanta, going 6-7 while throwing just 12 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. Taylor Heinicke, who the team signed in free agency to backup Ridder, didn't fare much better, going 1-3 himself and completing just five touchdown passes. The Falcons finished the season with a 7-10 record after a 2-0 start to the season and ended up third in the NFC South.
Quarterback play really limited the team, but there were some bright spots. The offensive line play improved drastically toward the end of the season. First-round pick Bijan Robinson looks like the real deal and Drake London continued to show improvement in Year 2. The defense kept them in games and outside of the pass rush was sound in pass defense and finished fourth in redzone defense and third in third-down defense. However, they lost Grady Jarrett early in the season, Kyle Pitts was a disappointment and the team fell short of expectations. The Falcons were still post-season eligible if the Bucs lost in Week 18, but they lost their final game of the season to the Saints in embarrassing fashion 48-17.
READ MORE: Bucs Star Wide Receiver Returns to Practice Tuesday
What's New In 2024
The day after the regular season ended, the Falcons fired head coach Arthur Smith and embarked on a coaching search. They ended up flirting with Mike Vrabel and Bill Belichick before hiring former Buccaneers head coach and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. After witnessing the struggling play at quarterback in 2023, Atlanta made the bold move to pursue Vikings QB Kirk Cousins in free agency signing him to a four-year, $180 million contract. The Falcons signed wide receiver Darnell Mooney in free agency and moved on from Ridder trading him to the Cardinals for Rondale Moore.
They lost Calais Campbell in free agency to the Dolphins, Bud Dupree to the Chargers, and released Jonnu Smith. However, they made several late additions to the team in Pro Bowler Justin Simmons through free agency and traded for Patriots edge rusher Matt Judon. They curiously selected quarterback Michael Penix in the draft with the eighth overall selection over addressing more pressing needs on the defense, which left many to wonder about the health of Cousins.
Final Thoughts
Through the first four games of the season, the Falcons are sitting at 2-2 and are in second place in the division behind the Bucs. They've suffered tough losses against the Steelers and Chiefs and narrow wins over the Eagles and Saints. Kirk Cousins doesn't look fully himself, struggling to drop back under center on the torn Achilles he suffered last season. He hasn't passed for more than 250 yards on the season and has just four touchdowns and just as many interceptions while being sacked six times. Bijan Robinson has been a dual threat for the Falcons but has yet to crack 100 yards rushing and has just one touchdown on the season.
The defense has been solid against the pass behind Jessie Bates, Justin Simmons and A.J. Terrell. But they have one of the worst run defenses in the league allowing 582 yards on the ground and four touchdowns through four games. While the red zone defense is still very solid, they are one of the worst third-down defenses in the league allowing a 47.4% conversion rate.
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Future Hall of Famer is Bucs 'X-Factor' in Win vs. Eagles
• 3 Up, 3 Down In Bucs 33-16 Win Over The Eagles
• Instant Reactions From Bucs' Dominant Win Over Eagles