Tom Brady beats Kevin Durant, Travis Hunter, more in $1M competition
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is one of the most competitive athletes of all time. And while he may have retired from football and left the Bucs in 2022, he still takes competitions very seriously.
Brady was one of many athletes at Fanatics Fest in New York City last weekend and was there to speak and sign autographs along with some of the other stars. However, there was also a competition involved between the athletes and the fans who showed up, called the Fanatics Games, which had the participants playing various minigames from eight different sports — football, basketball, baseball, soccer, hockey, professional wrestling, MMA and golf.
And naturally, who else but Brady came out on top?
Brady defeated a number of athletes — Kevin Durant (who got traded to the Houston Rockets during the event), former New York Giants QB Eli Manning, Jacksonville Jaguars two-way player Travis Hunter, Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, UFC fighter Justin Gaethje and Clippers point guard Kevin Durant, among others — to win the Fanatics Games. Brady beat out Gaethje to take the top spot.
The prize for a victory was $1 million, and according to BleacherReport's Timothy Rapp, Brady redistributed his winnings to the fans who entered the competition by giving them $5,000.
The win was the latest in a number of Tom Brady sidequests. As the football season approaches, he's getting ready for his second season in the broadcast booth as a member of FOX Sports' crew and to watch the Las Vegas Raiders in his first season as a minority owner.
