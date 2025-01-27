Tom Brady reveals why he’s jealous of Eagles Super Bowl hero Nick Foles
Since Tom Brady retired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL as a whole, he's made his debut in the broadcasting booth. He will soon cap his rookie season by calling the Super Bowl -- a game he has won seven times, with one coming with Tampa Bay.
Before hitting the booth, Brady spent a season off to focus on business and family. While the Buccaneers have found stability under center with Baker Mayfield, Brady has grown substantially as an on-air analyst.
Recently, Brady went viral for a moment he had while calling the NFC title game. The broadcast showed Nick Foles, who is a Super Bowl winner. Conveniently, he defeated Brady and the New England Patriots. Foles also made history in that Super Bowl, both throwing and catching a touchdown pass.
When Foles was shown on air, Brady sent him a message. He's not mad about the Super Bowl, but he's jealous of Foles.
“Nick, I don’t hate you. I’m just jealous of you. You caught it, I didn’t," Brady said.
The moment went viral as Brady made a light-hearted joke about the situation. Overall, Brady has been a bright spot in the NFL since his playing career ended. While he was able to squeeze out one last Super Bowl win when he was with the Buccaneers, starting his second career in the booth has been a breath of fresh air.
The Philadelphia Eagles -- who Foles played for when they beat the Patriots in 2018 -- are headed back to the Super Bowl, which is the second time they've done so with Jalen Hurts at the helm of the offense.
READ MORE: Jaguars send 4-word message as former Buccaneers' OC Liam Coen starts as head coach
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Rams’ Sean McVay shares message about former Buccaneers OC Liam Coen
• Buccaneers start interview process for vacant OC position, eyeing two candidates
• Baker Mayfield is biggest loser in Buccaneers losing Liam Coen to Jaguars
• Buccaneers could retain staffer amid Lions’ defensive coordinator interest