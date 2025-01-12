Tony Dungy Shares Unusual Opinion on Buccaneers Aiding Mike Evans’ Streak
Tony Dungy's name remains one of great significance in Tampa Bay. How significant? Well, for starters, it's one of just fourteen names that can be seen displayed in large white letters along the wall that separates the lower level from the upper level inside Raymond James Stadium
Dungy was the head coach of the Buccaneers from 1996-2001. With a 54-42 record and four playoff appearances, Dungy's .563 winning percentage is still the best in franchise history.
Dungy has strong ties to the local community too, as he and his wife raised their 10 children there, and still reside in Tampa, Florida, to this day.
Dungy's loyalty to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should not be confused for bias, though. Dungy works as an analyst for NBC and recently had a surprising take regarding Mike Evans' record-setting catch made on the final play of the Bucs' Week 18 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
According to Dungy's colleague at NBC, Rodney Harrison, the two men watched the Bucs-Saints game together and had different opinions regarding Todd Bowles' decision to throw the ball to Mike Evans on that final play, per JoeBucsFan.
“In that moment, Coach Dungy was saying, ‘Oh, no, you don’t give him the pass. There’s no way. It could be an interception,'”... “I said, ‘Coach, it’s bigger than that.’ I said, ‘It’s bigger than that. If they don’t get this man this record, this team is going to be affected by it. They know how hard [Evans] works, how much of a productive player he’s been. This is very important to that team.’
Harrison continued to praise Todd Bowles for the decision when he said “For them to get him that record and be that excited for him, that’s the culture that Todd Bowles has built.”
Dungy hasn't been an NFL coach for quite a few years, and his opinion on the play that allowed Mike Evans to extend his streak of 1,000-yard receiving seasons to 11, tying the great Jerry Rice, could be described as old school.
Although Dungy will forever be beloved by the fans in Tampa Bay, we think the vast majority of fans would strongly disagree with his perspective on this particular topic.
