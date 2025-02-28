Top NFL Draft prospect and former Georgia teammate praises Bucs DB Tykee Smith
Malaki Starks is one of the most talented defensive backs in this year's draft class.
Although Starks didn't do a ton to improve his draft stock as junior this past year, it wasn't because he disappointed, but more because he was already an established product based on his consistent production, tremendous versatility, and explosive athleticism as a three-year starter for the national powerhouse Georgia Bulldogs.
Starks is also viewed as an intelligent and cerebral player who is extremely coachable. During the 2023 college football season — which eventually concluded with Georgia eviscerating TCU 65-7 in the national championship — Starks' ability to soak in information and learn from his more experienced teammates was a key ingredient to his success. One of those teammates was Tykee Smith, who impressed as a rookie starter for the Buccaneers this past season.
At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week, Starks spoke about what he admires about his former Georgia teammate, Tykee Smith.
"Just his mind. Tykee is one of the smartest people I've ever played with. Just kind of learning under him and the things that he taught me and just the way he went about his business. He's really a pro."
As a three-year starter for the Georgia Bulldogs, it goes without saying that Malaki Starks had a unique opportunity getting to play with so many elite NFL-caliber football players in college. The fact that he considers Tykee Smith to be one of the smartest he's ever played with says a lot about the Bucs' second-year defensive back.
With the Buccaneers slated to pick 19th overall, with needs in the secondary, and Starks projected to go somewhere in the mid-to-late first round, there's a chance that the Buccaneers might feel inclined to pounce at the opportunity to reunite these two former teammates in Tampa Bay.
