Tristan Wirfs story shows just how much Bucs' Mike Evans dislikes Marshon Lattimore
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers season may be over, but that doesn't mean the football talk stops.
Recently, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs joined Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor on The Pivot Podcast to discuss several different topics ranging from what it was like to transition from blocking for Tom Brady to Baker Mayfield to what it will take for the Bucs to return to the Super Bowl.
However, one of the more interesting segments, or conversations, during the podcast was Wirfs describing the hatred that exists between Bucs' star wide receiver Mike Evans and former New Orleans Saints and current Washington Commanders' cornerback Marshon Lattimore as Wirfs has first-hand experience having to deal with the duo.
READ MORE: New NFL mock draft has Buccaneers addressing need with Alabama linebacker
"They told me my rookie year. They said go get go get Mike. After every play, Ryan Griffin told me, he said, 'Go get Mike after every play,'" Wirfs said. "I was like, ok. I do my pass rush, and then I like look, and Mike and Marshon are in each other's face, sprinting down the field like, c'mon Mike. I'm going to get him," Wirfs quipped. "But, like, I thought he was being 100% serious, go get him, so I was like, alright, went and got him. They were, I don't know if it was that year in particular, I think they were going at in 2020. That was something else, I was like, sh*t, you gotta keep an eye on Mike. That was crazy."
While Wirfs wasn't present for the onset of the rivalry between Evans and Lattimore that started during the Jameis Winston days, he had seen it firsthand after being drafted in 2020 — with one of the most memorable moments coming when Evans was backing up Brady, creating a huge scrum in the middle of the field.
Both players play each other hard and physically, which is likely why things get heated to begin with. Then you add in the fact that Lattimore is one of the more chatty defensive backs in the league, which only leads to tempers being flared. Much of the instances that have occurred between the two have come from Evans backing up his quarterback, so it is hard to fault him for having the emotions he does in the moment.
READ MORE: Buccaneers player’s home hit in $2M theft ring, 7 suspects arrested
Neither side has gotten the better of the other when it comes to their actual fights, as well as their battles on the field. However, during the Wild Card round of this season's playoffs, Evans was able to score two touchdowns against the Commanders. With Lattimore now in Washington, Evans and the Bucs won't get to see him as much as they used to, but we could see their matchup be a bit more meaningful as both franchises look to have bright paths to meeting in the playoffs in the foreseeable future.
And in case you've missed out on the rivalry, here's how it's gone over the past few years:
READ MORE: What the NFL's salary cap increase means for the Buccaneers
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers face key decision on veteran linebacker’s future
• Buccaneers and Chris Godwin could be closer to deal with new development
• Buccaneers' star rookie running back ranked in PFF's top 101 players of 2024
• Top NFL Draft expert links Buccaneers to wide receiver with superstar potential