Buccaneers player’s home hit in $2M theft ring, 7 suspects arrested
A story that drew plenty of attention during the 2024-25 NFL season was a series of burglaries that targeted multiple professional athletes across different sports.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow both had their homes robbed while they were away preparing to play in games. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce dealt with a similar issue at the same time as Mahomes.
According to a complaint filed in the Middle District of Florida, an unnamed Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was also among those targeted in the crime spree. The burglary took place between 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. during the Buccaneers' loss to the Baltimore Ravens on October 21, 2024. Prosecutors noted that $167K worth of property was stolen, including items such as designer watchers, a luxury suitcase, jewelry, and a gun.
Tampa Bay faced off against Baltimore in Week 7 on Monday Night Football. The Buccaneers came up short 41-31 despite scoring three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. In the defeat, quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 31/45 passes for 370 yards with three touchdowns to two interceptions while tight end Cade Otton caught eight passes for 100 yards.
The crime spree also affected athletes in the NBA and NHL. Milwaukee Bucks standout Bobby Portis and an unnamed Memphis Grizzlies player had their homes burglarized. The DOJ released a photo containing some of the suspects that was taken after they allegedly robbed Portis in Wisconsin.
The complaint states that the suspects took $167K from the Buccaneers player, $300K from Burrow, about $1 million from the Grizzlies player, about $1.5 million from Portis, and at least $5,000 in property value from Mahomes and Kelce.
It went on to name seven Chilean nationals for their part in the robberies; Ignacio Zuniga Cartes, 20, Jordan Quiroga Sanchez, 22, Bastian Orellano Morales, 23, Pablo Zuniga Cartes, 24, Alexander Huiaguil Chavez, 24, Bastian Jimenez Freraut, 27, and, Sergio Ortega Cabello, 38.
Prosecutors added that at least one of the suspects lives in the Middle District of Florida. If convicted, the group faces at least ten years in federal prison.
