Two Buccaneers stars officially set to play vs. Eagles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a major boost of good news ahead of their Week 4 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Three starters who were listed as questionable — quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. and left tackle Tristan Wirfs — are all expected to play, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
With the Bucs set to host the defending Super Bowl champions in a battle of unbeaten teams, having these three back on the field changes everything.
Baker Mayfield keeps leading the way
Mayfield has been the heart of Tampa Bay’s 3-0 start. Playing through minor soreness, he’s delivered in every clutch moment so far. He has completed over 61 percent of his passes for 615 yards, six touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 99.5 passer rating. Most importantly, he’s engineered three straight game-winning drives against the Texans, Jets and Falcons, proving he’s comfortable putting the team on his back.
Going against a Philadelphia defense built to dominate the trenches, Mayfield’s quick release and decision-making will be crucial. Having his blindside protector back in the lineup should help him feel a lot more comfortable on Sunday. If Tampa Bay does decide to lean heavier on the run game, they should be able to, as the Eagles are giving up 5.1 yards per carry through three games, the fifth-most in the league.
Godwin’s return and Wirfs’ impact up front
The bigger headline might be the return of Chris Godwin Jr., who hasn’t played since suffering a dislocated ankle last season. His presence is a massive lift, especially with Mike Evans sidelined by a hamstring injury. Godwin has always been known for his versatility, lining up inside or outside and running a wide route tree, and he can also do the dirty work in the run game. With rookie Emeka Egbuka stepping up early in the year with 14 catches for 181 yards and three scores, Godwin’s return adds another reliable weapon to the mix.
This will mark their 2025 season debut for both Godwin and Wirfs. Each player missed training camp and the first three games but avoided being placed on the PUP list, which allowed them to slowly ramp up in practice. Godwin underwent two surgeries on his dislocated left ankle while Wirfs had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in July. After weeks of limited work, both were full participants Friday and passed the important Saturday test of recovering well after a full week of practice.
Wirfs being back at left tackle could be just as impactful. Tampa Bay’s offensive line has been in shuffle mode since the opener, including rookie center Graham Barton having to start at left tackle for the first three games. That kind of patchwork protection has tested this offense, but with Wirfs anchoring the blind side again, the Bucs gain stability when they need it most.
The combination of Mayfield’s steady hand, Godwin’s return, and Wirfs’ leadership up front gives Tampa Bay a fighting chance to knock off the Eagles at Raymond James Stadium.
READ MORE: Buccaneers OC identifies big key to victory vs. Eagles
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers star's return could spark Tampa Bay offense
• How Buccaneers are preparing for stretch without Mike Evans
• Buccaneers' Todd Bowles gives honest thoughts on Eagles' tush push