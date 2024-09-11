Two New Bucs Starters Appear on Injury Report vs. Lions
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were dealing with injuries this week — we knew that much. But now, a few more have popped up that we weren't aware of before Wednesday.
The Bucs released their injury report along with their opponents, the Detroit Lions, as they get ready to head to Ford Field this Sunday to attempt to avenge a Divisional Round loss last year. What we did know is evident — CB Zyon McCollum is still in concussion protocol, safety Antoine WInfield Jr. won't be participating and defensive lineman Calijah Kancey is once again dealing with a calf injury similar to last year. But now, two new starters have appeared on the injury report in offensive tackle Luke Goedeke and linebacker K.J. Britt.
Goedeke is listed with a concussion and thus is in protocol himself, an injury unknown before this point Wednesday. Britt was listed with an injury, with both limited on the day. Additionally, defensive tackle William Gholston, who is likely to fill in for Kancey once again if he can't go, was limited as well with an elbow injury.
It isn't looking incredible for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the injury front, and they'll be hoping that McCollum and Goedeke can clear protocol in time. The Lions, meanwhile, have some problems of their own, as pass rusher Marcus Davenport, safety Kirby Joseph, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu and tackle Penei Sewell did not participate in practice on Wednesday at Allen Park.
