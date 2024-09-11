Baker Mayfield Wins Week 1 Award for Stellar Performance
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield got off to a great start to the NFL season in Week 1 — in fact, it might have been the best.
Mayfield kicked off his year with a bang, throwing four touchdown passes during a 289-yard performance that took the Buccaneers past the Washington Commanders 37-20. Mayfield is probably most concerned about being 1-0 and preparing for the Detroit Lions in Week 2, but he got recognized for his efforts during the NFL's opening weekend.
The Buccaneers announced Wednesday that Baker Mayfield is Week 1's FedEx Air Player of the Week. This is the third time he's won the award, with the first coming in Week 13 of 2020 when he was a Cleveland Brown and the second coming last year in Week 15 after his performance against the Green Bay Packers.
The Buccaneers only punted once in Week 1, scoring on seven of their eight offensive drives. Mayfield rode the new offensive scheme and playcalling of offensive coordinator Liam Coen, and he completed 80% of his passes en route to a big win over Washington in Week 1. He'll set his sights on the Detroit Lions next, and he'll hope to have another big performance in hopes of avenging a Divisional Round playoff loss last year.
