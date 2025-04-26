WATCH: Highlights from Buccaneers fifth-round pick Elijah Roberts
Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first-round pick of taking Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, it was assumed that the franchise would go on the defensive side of the ball the rest of the way.
They have done just that, taking two cornerbacks in Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish, and here on Day3, added edge rusher David Walker and in the fifth round took defensive lineman Elijah Roberts out of SMU.
After spending the beginning of his career in Miami with the Hurricanes, Roberts transferred to SMU, where he flourished with the Mustangs. He stands out as an elite rusher, racking up 7.5 sacks last season along with a staggering 131 pressures over the past two seasons.
Roberts is quick off the ball and has active hands to close on offensive players in a hurry. He is one of the best disruptors in the B and C gaps and posted a 91.2 PFF grade last season. Occasionally, Roberts will be inconsistent with his first step, causing him to lose one-on-one battles, and he also has had trouble finishing plays, as his missed tackle rate is less than ideal.
It's important to note that Roberts was classified as an EDGE player, but the Bucs have him listed as a defensive lineman. So, we could ultimately see Roberts play both outside and inside along the trenches in Tampa Bay. Check out Roberts' highlights below:
