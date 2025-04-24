Buccaneers running back stirs rumors regarding franchise future
The 2025 NFL Draft is now upon us, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to continue to build upon their recent success and quietly strong free agency by selecting their new crop of collegiate talent.
The Bucs and general manager Jason Licht have shown a knack for hitting on their draft picks in recent years and will once again be looking for their 2025 class to step in and help fill roles.
There is always speculation leading up to the draft, but things have been somewhat hush-hush this year with no teams making trades inside the first round till this point. However, that doesn't mean that things won't start unfolding throughout the day or even into the draft once it is kicked off at 8 PM ET.
The Bucs aren't necessarily known for making splash trades during the draft, but things heated up this week with Adam Schefter reporting that running back Rachaad White could be someone to watch as a trade candidate on draft night. Following the tweet, @bucstracker on Instagram posted the rumor, which White (@chaad__1) liked, swirling the rumors on whether he will remain in the pewter and red.
And to make matters worse, White, just days later, posted a story to his Instagram account that had the cryptic message "1 gone go out wit a bang!! (sic)" ultimately continuing to strengthen the rumors that he likely won't be in Tampa Bay much longer.
White has been an integral piece for the Buccaneers since being drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft back in 2022, but he's entering the final year of his rookie contract before becoming a free agent in 2026.
White took over as the full-time starting back for Tampa Bay in 2023, his best season since entering the league. He has rushed for over 2,000 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding another 1,232 yards and 11 touchdowns through the passing game.
White has become synonymous as a change of pace back for the Bucs as rookie running back Bucky Irving became the workhorse later in the 2024 season. He is extremely elusive out of the backfield, allowing his patience and vision to open up running lanes. Along with his physical talents as a running back, White has been the best blocker out of the backfield from the position, an area where both Irving and third-string back Sean Tucker have struggled at times.
The Buccaneers' running back unit went from the worst in the NFL to one of the best last season, and a large part of that had to do with the room as a whole, not just one player individually. Losing White would be a blow to that, but it remains to be seen whether or not he will be on the move.
For what it is worth, our staff here at BucsGameday observed White completely cleaning out his locker down to the name plate after the season ended a year ago. That might not have seemed like much in the moment — however, with how the tea leaves continue to fall, it seems as if White will be on his way out of Tampa Bay at some point whether that be before the season, during the season or following the season when he hits free agency or potentially denies an extension from the Bucs' organization.
