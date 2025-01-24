What Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan said about the hiring of Liam Coen
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will officially be looking for a new offensive coordinator now that Liam Coen has officially been announced as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. There was always a chance that the Bucs could end up losing him after what he was able to do with the offense this season, but it was a messy situation that has now led us to this point.
With Coen now on the outs and on his way to Jacksonville to get acclimated with his new organization, Jaguars' owner, Shad Khan, released a statement via the team welcoming Coen to the Jaguars while outlining his plans for future success.
READ MORE: Jaguars' Liam Coen breaks silence after leaving Buccaneers for an 'opportunity of a lifetime'
"To repeat my message earlier this week, I am deeply committed to building a winner here in Jacksonville. I also believe in being judged by actions, not words. That's why I took swift and decisive action this week to hire Liam Coen as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars," Khan commented. "I am pumped that Liam is accepting the challenge and opportunity to build the winner that Jaguars fans and partners fully deserve. I know our players feel the same."
Jacksonville seems to be doing what they need to do to bring the lowly franchise up from where they have been and it has at the expense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The future in Tampa Bay is still bright as they are loaded offensively - making it a desirable location for up-and-coming offensive coordinators. The immediate shock from what has transpired will eventually subside but for now, the Bucs will get to work with a fire lit under them.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Former Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady making $150 million decision on 'Billionaire Bunker'
• Buccaneers front office not happy with Liam Coen leaving for Jaguars in the style he did
• Liam Coen's Wife Speaks Out on Report, Attempts to Clear Husband's Name