Liam Coen's Wife Speaks Out on Report, Attempts to Clear Husband's Name
When NFL coaches, or players for that matter, make the decision to leave an organization that wanted them back, it often leads to many disgruntled fans airing their grievances.
In the case of Liam Coen, who made a verbal commitment to the Buccaneers on Wednesday when he agreed to return to Tampa Bay as the highest paid coordinator in NFL history, the sequence of events is much more complicated than what usually transpires.
On Thursday, Coen had not yet signed his contract. And as we've since learned, his agreement with the Buccaneers was contingent on him not taking a second interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their head coaching position.
That same day, as the Buccaneers brass were trying to reach Coen in order to get that agreed upon contract signed, the talented playcaller was nowhere to be found.
Once reports began to surface that Coen was in Jacksonville, actively negotiating a contract to become their next head coach, things got ugly.
Bucs fans were rightfully outraged. And according to multiple sources with information, as was the Buccaneers' front office.
Meanwhile, as the fans, media, and apparently the Buccaneers themselves were trying to put the pieces together, reports continued to trickle out unveiling the deception that was taking place, while also adding fuel to the fire of confusion and emotion that was burning hot in light of this unique and unprecedented situation.
Once Rick Stroud reported that Coen had contacted Todd Bowles, but not until 5pm, when he stated that he was with one of his kids, who was sick, with little mention of his meetings in Jacksonville, feelings of betrayel and anger from Bucs fans began to spread on social media.
Why was Coen ignoring the calls from the Buccaneers' staff? Why did it take so long for him to contact them? How could he be caring for his sick child while interviewing with the Jaguars at the same time? Was his child even ill?
Many questions surfaced, with few clear answers to be found.
Until there were.
Late Thursday night, the news became official. Liam Coen had agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars to become their next head coach, and he had finally informed the Buccaneers of his intentions to go back on the agreement he made with them just one day earlier.
On Friday moring, Liam Coen's wife felt compelled to share her version of events. At least in relation to the status of her sick child, which had been called into question due to Coen's lack of communication with the Bucs and his covert interview in Jacksonville.
According to Ashley Coen, her child did in fact have an appointment with a specialist for his autoimmune disease on Thursday. So her husband didn't lie about having a sick kid.
Was Liam Coen actually with his sick child for this specialist appointment, which according to Rick Stroud, he told Todd Bowles at 5pm? That's hard to say.
Regardless of how exactly the events unfolded on Thursday, the end result remains the same. Liam Coen is no longer the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's a gut puch to the Bucs organization, and the way that Liam Coen handled the logistics of this situation will surely overshadow his accomplishments in Tampa Bay, in the eyes of the fans.
Despite all of that, it's fair for Liam Coen's wife Ashley to feel compelled to clear the air regarding the status of her child's health amidst the reports, confusion, and chaos that ensued on Thursday when her husband spurned the Bucs for the Jags.
