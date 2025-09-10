What Texans’ latest injury news to starter means for Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just got some unexpected news heading into their Week 2 primetime matchup.
Houston Texans starting tight end Cade Stover broke his foot in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams and will be sidelined indefinitely, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.
The setback removes a rising weapon from C.J. Stroud’s offense right before the Texans face Todd Bowles and Tampa Bay under the lights of Monday Night Football.
Stover’s offseason breakthrough cut short
Stover’s loss is about more than just depth. The rookie tight end was one of Houston’s biggest success stories during the offseason, earning high praise from teammates and coaches for the way he attacked his first camp. Texans general manager Nick Caserio highlighted his development, via Aaron Wilson.
“Would be hard for us to find a player that’s improved as much as Cade in the offseason. Really took advantage of his opportunities. Always has the right mentality and the right approach and mindset. We’re glad he’s here, and looking forward to potentially what he can bring to our football team," Caserio said.
That potential will now be on pause. Without Stover, Houston will lean more heavily on Dalton Schultz while also relying on practice squad depth with Harrison Bryant and Luke Lachey. Schultz is dependable, but losing Stover limits how creative the Texans can be in the passing game.
How this plays into Tampa Bay’s defense
For the Buccaneers, Todd Bowles gains an edge in his defensive game plan. Tampa Bay’s linebackers, led by Lavonte David and SirVocea Dennis, won’t have to account for Stover running down the seam or slipping out on play-action passes. That allows Bowles to get more aggressive with pressure, sending extra rushers at Stroud and forcing him to make quick decisions.
The Buccaneers' secondary also benefits. With one fewer weapon to defend in the middle of the field, corners and safeties can play tighter coverage on the perimeter against Houston’s wideouts like Jayden Higgins and Christian Kirk. Tampa Bay already thrives on forcing opponents into predictable passing downs, and Stover’s absence only adds to that advantage.
On a stage as big as Monday Night Football, even one missing piece can tilt the balance. And for the Buccaneers, Cade Stover’s injury may just make their path to a 2-0 start a little clearer.
