What Week 18 Games Should You Watch if the Buccaneers Make the Playoffs?
Let's not put the cart before the horse. The New Orleans Saints may be hobbled and coming off a 25-10 loss to one of the worst teams in the NFL in the Las Vegas Raiders, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have to put their heads down and take care of business on Sunday in order to win the NFC South and make the playoffs.
But let's say they do. What other games in Week 18 could have an effect on their potential opponent?
As it turns out, there are two. And both of them will happen after the Buccaneers play the Saints, so if Tampa Bay comes out victorious on Sunday, you can tune in to both of them to see just who the Buccaneers will play.
The first game to watch will be at 4:25 p.m. EST. That's when the Los Angeles Rams will play the Seattle Seahawks at home. Should the Seahawks beat the Rams in that game, the Buccaneers will then take the No. 3 seed in the NFC if they win the NFC South, as they hold a conference tiebreaker over Los Angeles. They look as if they will be resting their starters in that game, so that immediately bodes well for Tampa Bay. The Seahawks have been eliminated from the playoffs and have nothing to play for, however, so that could be a factor as well.
Should the Seahawks win this game, Tampa Bay will know their opponent — if the Washington Commanders defeat the Dallas Cowboys, they would come to Raymond James Stadium to face the Buccaneers. If the Cowboys were to defeat the Commanders, then Tampa Bay would instead host the Green Bay Packers.
If the Rams win that game, though, you should then tune in to Sunday Night Football at 8:25 p.m. You should watch this game anyway, honestly — The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings will be in a heavyweight fight for the No. 1 seed and it should be a great contest. But if the Bucs and Rams are victorious, the Bucs would lock in the No. 4 seed as opposed to the No. 3 seed and the loser of this game would play Tampa Bay at home. Both the Lions and the Vikings are quite formidable, so the Bucs and their fans will probably be rooting for a Seahawks win if Tampa Bay does beat the Saints.
Week 18 should be an exciting affair, with NFC seeding and playoffs wide open. But before all that, the Buccaneers have a simple task — beat the New Orleans Saints for a second time. If that doesn't happen, the Bucs would have to rely on the Carolina Panthers defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18.
READ MORE: NFL Playoff Picture: Where Do the Buccaneers Stand Going Into Week 18?
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Date and Time for Week 18 Buccaneers-Saints Game Revealed
• 3 Up, 3 Down in Bucs' 48-14 Blowout Win Over Panthers
• Jason Licht Tweets Funny Response to Signing Duck to Buccaneers Contract