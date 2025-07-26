Where does Buccaneers LB Lavonte David rank heading into 2025?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense has generally underperformed under the tutelage of Todd Bowles for the past few seasons.
However, there has been one constant for them — linebacker Lavonte David.
The Buccaneers' long-time captain will be entering his 14th season in the league, and is viewed as one of the league's best off-ball linebackers.
A likely shoe-in for the Hall of Fame, David has poured blood, sweat and tears into the Bucs' organization. He has seen the lowest of lows, but also the highest of highs, on his way to earning a Super Bowl ring in 2020.
Underrated and underappreciated at times, David is one of a kind at the LB spot, showcasing rare versatility in coverage, run defense, creating turnovers, leadership, and consistency.
It is unknown when David will decide to hang up his cleats, but entering the 2025 season, he is once again being viewed as one of the best at his position.
According to Good Morning Football's Manti Te'o, David enters the 2025 campaign as the fourth-best linebacker, slotting in behind Bobby Wagner, Fred Warner, and Dre Greenlaw.
Quiet Greatness, Loud Impact
The list overall is a bit interesting.
David is rightfully placed where he is in the game, but having Wagner listed as the best linebacker in the league seems to be pushing it a bit.
Getting recognized as a top linebacker in the league is always something to hang your hat on. However, the case could be made that David should get even more recognition for his continued high level of play.
David only has on All-Pro and Pro Bowl to his name, and he absolutely is deserving of more.
As only one of four linebackers since 1994 to accumulate 1,500+ tackles, 35+ sacks, and 10+ interceptions, David is looking to cap off his legendary career as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer by bringing the city and franchise its third Lombardi Trophy.
