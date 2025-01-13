Who is Inactive for Buccaneers' Wild Card Playoff Game vs. Commanders?
For the first time in a long time, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are healthy. And as a result, there are no starters on the team's inactive list.
Tampa Bay released its inactives list for its playoff showdown against the Washington Commanders, and the inactives list is made up entirely of backup or rotational players. You can see who will be inactive for the Buccaneers down below:
Tight end Devin Culp will be inactive due to Cade Otton returning to the fold after a knee injury. With Sterling Shepard back in the lineup for the last two weeks, wideout Kameron Johnson is also inactive, and with Antoine Winfield Jr. slotting back in at safety, Ryan Neal won't be active, either.
Wide receiver Tanner Knue is a new addition to the list. He was elevated to the 53-man roster as a reward for his practice squad work this season — he'll nab an extra $45,000 for being on the active roster for the playoffs. Royce Newman, C.J. Brewer and Jose Ramirez are typically inactive for games, so no surprises there.
