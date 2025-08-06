Why Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin may not be ready for Week 1
Recent comments from Buccaneers' general manager Jason Licht have cast some serious doubt on whether or not star wide receiver and franchise stalwart Chris Godwin will be available to the team to start the season.
READ MORE: How the Buccaneers got good news during training camp
On Tuesday, Licht spoke with the media following the Buccaneers' 10th training camp practice of the offseason. One of the topics he addressed was the status of his star receiver, Chris Godwin, who continues to work his way back from a gruesome ankle injury suffered in the closing minutes of a Week 7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last season.
"He's advancing through his protocols. He's exactly where they anticipated and hoped he would be at this point. We've still got a ways to go" Licht said.
Although this news isn't necessarily a shocker based on the severity of the injury Godwin sustained, it's not exactly an encouraging update. Licht's comments seem to serve an underlying purpose of tempering expectations from those who have been expecting the former Second Team All-Pro to be in the lineup for the team's Week 1 game vs. the Atlanta Falcons.
Chris Godwin unlikely to suit up for Week 1
First of all, not only is there a chance that Chris Godwin may not be ready to start the season, but it feels like a long shot.
Recently, news broke that Godwin required a second surgery on his lower leg during the offseason, further proving that this is not the type of injury that is usually accompanied by a quick recovery.
Furthermore, the team has already experienced the challenges associated with trying to rush a player back from injury. Look no further than Ryan Jensen, who attempted to join his teammates in the 2022 postseason despite recovering from a knee injury and ended up being forced to retire after missing the entire 2023 season.
Even Chris Godwin himself, who suffered a brutal knee injury vs. the New Orleans Saints in 2021 and pushed himself to return for the start of the following season, clearly wasn't himself when he retook the field.
Buccaneers should be cautious with Chris Godwin
If history has taught us anything, it's that rushing a player back from injury rarely works out in the long run. And the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be well aware of this by now. Throw in the fact that the Bucs just re-signed Godwin to a 3-year, $66 million contract earlier this offseason, and the importance of protecting one of their prized investments' long-term health becomes that much more obvious.
Thankfully for the Buccaneers, they used their first-round pick of the 2025 NFL Draft on Emeka Egbuka, a receiver who has already drawn rave reviews from teammates and coaches alike. Egbuka profiles as a Godwin clone according to his new teammates, and that sort of depth could prove to be more than enough insurance for the team to feel comfortable resting Godwin until he is 100% healthy.
When rushing a player back from injury, the risk is rarely worth the reward. In the case of Chris Godwin, the Buccaneers would be wise to play it safe. And based on their GM's comments this week, it sure sounds like that's what they plan to do.
READ MORE: Has Buccaneers' Mike Evans done enough to reach Hall of Fame?
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers fan-favorite returns to training camp after injury
• Buccaneers’ Bucky Irving makes bold statement sending message to NFL
• Buccaneers make series of roster moves ahead of preseason game vs. Titans
• Buccaneers legend Jon Gruden breaks down one of his favorite Bucs plays from 2024