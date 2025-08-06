How Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield just got impacted by new NFL rule
Baker Mayfield might not be enjoying his pregame routine as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer anymore.
On Tuesday, the NFL Network visited the San Francisco 49ers at training camp when tight end George Kittle came up to the set to break the news that the NFL is banning smelling salts and ammonia packets from being used during games.
Smelling salts and ammonia packets have been used by NFL training staff when a player would go down with an injury, occasionally leading to them being knocked unconscious.
The stigma surrounding smelling salts has evolved over the years, particularly recently, as players and coaches alike have begun to use them to get hyped up during games or as they prepare to take the field.
Baker Mayfield, Salty?
Smelling salts and ammonia packets have been a topic of controversy for some time, with a major concern being that they can potentially mask injuries. While that hasn't quite been proven, it appears the NFL is banning them due to the nature of perhaps providing a player with an extra boost—what some might see as an advantage and not an even playing field.
Mayfield has become a regular user of smelling salts as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. There have been numerous times he has used them as he gets ready to run out for warmups before the game, as well as on the sideline during the matchup.
Mayfield isn't the only one likely to be displeased with the reported rule change. Many players, including George Kittle, have already spoken out about the topic. However, I think it might be fair to say it won't be as drastic a change as Kittle made it out to be.
The players are there to play ball, and if they can't find a way to get amped up without the use of smelling salts, then this game might just not be for them.
