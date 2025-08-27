Why Buccaneers could dominate Falcons in the opener after recent news
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut their roster down to the 53-man limit as the start of the 2025 season closes in, but it may be news out of Atlanta and their NFC South rivals, the Falcons, that could have them licking their chops ahead of their Week 1 matchup.
On Tuesday, news was broken that Falcons' starting right tackle and starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s blindside protector, Kaleb McGary, would miss the entirety of the 2025 season with a leg injury.
With McGary Out, Bucs Should Feast
McGary has been a staple starting at tackle for Atlanta since being taken late in the first round out of Washington in 2019 and hasn't missed hardly any time throughout his six-year career.
READ MORE: Deion Sanders has strong reaction to Bucs cutting Shilo Sanders
McGary injured his leg last week during practice, which ultimately led to the Falcons trading for Seattle Seahawks backup Michael Jerrell, who will take over in McGary's place for the time being.
McGary isn't the best of pass blockers, but he has been a proven commodity for the Falcons in the run game.
With McGary on the sidelines, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pass rush, led by first-year Bucs Haason Reddick, should have itself a field day.
Reddick and company should be able to get after Penix with a backup tackle starting his first game with a new club. Still, they will have an even greater advantage at working to slow down MVP candidate, running back Bijan Robinson, as they look to bounce back from being swept by the Falcons last season.
The Bucs' defense looks to have improved this offseason at all levels, but an emphasis will be placed on how much the pass rush and secondary have improved.
The addition of Reddick, as long as he can somewhat return to his earlier form, will be a welcome sight in proving that. The defensive line, on paper, seems to be one of the Bucs' strong suits with Reddick, Yaya Diaby, Calijah Kancey and Vita Vea headlining the starting unit.
With the two-deep defensive line at full health, it will be no surprise to see them take over the game with the Falcons' offensive line in flux.
READ MORE: Todd Bowles reveals why Bucs moved on from Kyle Trask
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers cut speedy WR after reportedly looking for trade partner
• Kyle Trask’s next team could be obvious thanks to a Buccaneers connection
• Buccaneers cut veteran wide receiver following disappointing preseason
• Buccaneers make roster decision on Desmond Watson that we didn't see coming