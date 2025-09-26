Will Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin play vs. Eagles?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were two stars down heading into the season when All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs began recovery for a knee surgery and star wideout Chris Godwin was still recovering from a dislocated ankle he suffered last year. Now, the great wait is over.
While Week 5 vs. the Seattle Seahawks was the initial target for Wirfs and Godwin, it looks as if the Buccaneers will be getting them back a week earlier. The media spoke with head coach Todd Bowles after Friday's practice, and barring any major setbacks, it seems as if Wirfs and Godwin will be set to go against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.
Wirfs and Godwin's returns will be huge for Buccaneers
Both players returning will be massive for the offense.
Tampa Bay's offensive line has been beaten up bad the first three weeks of the season, with guard Cody Mauch out for the season and right tackle Luke Goedeke on IR with a foot injury. With Wirfs gone, it meant that three of the team's five offensive linemen were backups, and the two remaining starters — Graham Barton and Ben Bredeson — were both playing out of position. Wirfs is one of (if not the) best tackles in the NFL, and his return will likely allow those two to return to their natural position.
The Bucs have run into some bad injury luck with the receiving corps, too, as wideout Mike Evans tweaked his hamstring against the Jets in Week 3 and is expected to miss a few games. It's unknown how much Godwin is set to play after a brutal injury last year, to his ankle and leg, but he was one of the most productive wideouts in the NFL before the injury last year. He'll play in tandem with rookie phenom Emeka Egbuka, and hopefully, there won't be much of a drop-off in production.
Wirfs finished out last year's season, but Godwin hasn't played football since Week 7 of last year. It will be good to see both back, but Godwin's debut has been almost a year in the making, so he'll get some cheers when his name is called out of the tunnel on Sunday.
The Bucs got some additional good news with defensive tackle Logan Hall, who missed the first two days of practice with a lingering groin injury. He was at practice on Friday, though, so he's back in play for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles.
The Buccaneers are set to face off against the Eagles at 1 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.
