3 Key Areas Buccaneers Have Advantage over Packers: The Run Game Difference

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are struggling. They're 0-3 to start the season, and what's worse, they're set to start a backup quarterback in UDFA rookie Jalon Daniels on Sunday. The Bucs have faltered in numerous areas this season, but despite what some may think when watching the team, they aren't the worst squad in the NFL.

That team may very well be the Green Bay Packers, whom the Bucs play on Sunday. The Packers do have a win, but via advanced metrics, there's almost nothing they do right — and that means there are plenty of areas the Bucs have an advantage.

Here's where the Bucs triumph over the Packers heading into Sunday's matchup at 1 p.m. in Raymond James Stadium:

Tampa Bay Has a Much (Much) Better Run Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs the ball during the first half against the Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It cannot be understated how bad this Packers run game is.

The Packers are dead last or tied for dead last in every NFL volume stat for rushing (3.0 yards per rush, 48.7 yards per game). They run the ball at a league-low rate, too, rushing a staggering 26.67% of the time. Their advanced metrics are not better, obviously — per SumerSports, they're putting up a ridiculous -0.407 EPA/play on the ground (32nd) and have a success rate of 33.3% (30th).

Conversely, Tampa Bay has a better run game. They're 12th in the league in yards per rush (4.3) but just 23rd in rush yards per game (94.3). Even still, they have a rush EPA/play of -0.056 (13th) and a success rate of 40.9% (20th). That might not sound impressive, but that's leagues better than what Green Bay is producing.

The Bucs will need to lean on the run game to help Daniels in his first NFL start. But they certainly won't have to worry about Green Bay's.

Bucs Have Been Stout in the Red Zone

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles looks on prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay has had some big struggles on defense, but letting teams score in the red zone has not been one of them.

Tampa Bay has allowed opposing teams in the red zone to score a touchdown on just 37.50% of attempts, good for No. 4 in the league. Tampa Bay is putting up a defensive EPA/play of -0.169 in the red zone — negative numbers here are good for the defense, and that ranks eighth in the league so far.

The Packers, meanwhile, have certainly not been effective in the red zone. They've converted red zone trips to touchdowns on just 41.67% of their drives, good for 29th in the NFL. They put up an astounding -0.485 EPA/play in the red zone, which is 31st of 32 teams in the NFL.

Scoring points down in the red zone wins football games, and the Packers might have a particularly tough time doing that on Sunday.

Bucs Have a Special Teams Weapon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin (4) kicks the extra point after a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucs are very fortunate to have Chase McLaughlin. When McLaughlin kicks, points go on the board.

McLaughlin has yet to miss anything this season, hitting every field goal he has been asked to and every extra point for a 100% efficiency. He's hit a long of 59 yards this year and scored 32 points for the Buccaneers, which is tied for first in the league.

The Packers, meanwhile, can't quite say the same about their own special teams. Green Bay's kicker Trey Smack has already had a kick blocked this year, and he has also missed an extra point, putting him at 83.3% for both regular field goals and extra points this season.

With McLaughlin at the helm, the Bucs only need to get in striking distance before they can put points on the board.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.