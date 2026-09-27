Buccaneers Defender Hurt in Pregame Warmups, Ruled Out vs. Vikings

Depth is important for any NFL team, and it can often be the last decider between two teams on Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are desperately looking to beat the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, and unfortunately, they took a hit to their depth during pregame warmups.

Defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches was a surprise addition to the team's inactives report on Sunday an hour and a half out from the game. The Buccaneers reported that Nunez-Roches tweaked his ankle during warmups and will not play on Sunday, eliminating a key depth piece from the defensive line.

Rakeem Nunez-Roches Inactive for Tampa Bay

New York Giants defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (93) on the field during training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nunez-Roches, a member of Tampa Bay's Super Bowl-winning team in 2020, was brought back by Jason Licht to serve as depth for a revamped defensive line.

So far this season, Nunez-Roches has not done much. He's contributed two tackles, neither of which are solo tackles, in the 35 snaps he's played as a rotational depth piece. When he's on the field, Tampa Bay's defense has netted a 0.0252 EPA/play, per SumerSports — that means that he hasn't impacted the defense all that much when he has been on the field.

Regardless, he's a veteran who knows head coach Todd Bowles' system well. Without him, the Buccaneers will need two rotational players to step up and fill in for him.

The Bucs will have defensive tackles DeMonte Capehart and Elijah Simmons active on Sunday to replace Nunez-Roches. Capehart, one of Tampa Bay's two sixth-round picks out of Clemson, has yet to play this season and will make his NFL debut against the Vikings.

This will also be Simmons' first game active for Tampa Bay, but he has played for the Bucs before. Simmons was signed from the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad last year, and he has some experience playing in the system. The Buccaneers may be able to lean on him a bit in Nunez-Roches' absence.

The Buccaneers will face off against the Vikings at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. If the Bucs lose, they'll drop to 0-3 and continue a slide that started midway through last year.

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