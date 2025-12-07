How to watch Buccaneers vs Saints (Week 14): TV channel, livestream, kickoff time

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally were able to get back into the win column in Week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals after a brutal three-game losing streak coming out of the bye. They will now get an opportunity to add to that as their NFC South rivals, the New Orleans Saints, make their way East to Raymond James Stadium.

The Bucs took care of business in the first matchup against the Saints with a dominant showing from the defense, but will now face Tyler Shough at quarterback rather than Spencer Rattler. Tampa Bay should see similar results in this one, in what is expected to be a rainy and wet day.

Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere, or tuning in on the radio, we've got you covered. From kickoff time and channel info to the best ways to follow every snap live, BucsGameday has all the details you need.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Game Details

• Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

• Date: Sunday, December 7th

• Kickoff Time: 1:00 PM EST

• Location: Tampa, Florida | Raymond James Stadium

Oct 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) and cornerback Quincy Riley (29) Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

What channel is Buccaneers vs Saints on?

The Buccaneers-Saints game will air on CBS. Check your local listings for coverage.

How to stream Buccaneers vs Saints live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NFL+ (mobile only)

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Buccaneers Radio Network (WXTB 97.9 FM in Tampa)

• Saints Radio Network (WWL-870 AM & 105.3 FM in New Orleans)

• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)

Oct 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Buccaneers vs Saints betting odds

Odds provided by DraftKings.

• Spread: Buccaneers -8.5

• Over/Under: 41.5

• Moneyline: Buccaneers -425, Saints +330

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Buccaneers vs Saints preview

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints are at two different ends of the NFC South spectrum. The Saints don't have much going for them despite inserting Tyler Shough at quarterback to replace Spencer Rattler, dwelling at the bottom of the division. Meanwhile, the Bucs are in a tightly contested race with the Carolina Panthers to win the division and claim a top-four seed in the playoffs.

The Saints shouldn't pose much of a threat to the Buccaneers, and we should see a similar outcome as the first matchup back in Week 8 when the defense dominated on the way to a 23-3 win.

New Orleans has one of the worst offenses in the league under head coach Kellen Moore, but their defense has been slightly above average, especially against the pass and on third down. With that, the Buccaneers offense will look to run things through Bucky Irving and the rest of the running backs to get things going, which likely would be a solid game plan anyway with there expected to be rain when the game kicks off.

The Buccaneers outmatch the Saints at every level, so this should be an easy one for them to pick up their second victory in as many weeks to try and extend their lead over the Panthers in the division.

