Quarterback Baker Mayfield has had one hell of a football career dating back to his collegiate days, and he has turned all the tribulations into triumphs along the way to becoming the franchise quarterback and captain for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Most know Mayfield because of his passion for the game, his fierce competitiveness, moxie, strong arm and whatever-it-takes mentality.

As polarizing as he is on the field, and sometimes off it in the wrong ways early in his career, the aspect that gets passed by is the impact that he has made in the communities he has been a part of. That is no longer the case, as Mayfield has been named by the Buccaneers as their Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

Baker Mayfield for Walter Payton Man of the Year

Described as the most prestigious award and honor by the NFL, the annual award recognizes a player's outstanding commitment to the community, philanthropy and performance on the gridiron.

While only a single player will be named as the Walter Payton Man of the Year, even being nominated for the award is an honor for those who receive it.

Mayfield is the Buccaneers' 2025 nominee for the award for the work through his and his wife's foundation, the Baker and Emily Mayfield Foundation. Mayfield has done tremendous work in his communities, from being a meal ambassador during his time at Oklahoma in Norman, working with the Boys & Girls Club, scholarship opportunities for walk-ons, Passing the Joy event in Tampa, Be the Ball, which highlights early childhood education and, most recently, donating new football equipment to the Space Coast High School Football team.

That is only a part of how Mayfield and Emily have been able to make an impact. The stories will show the human side of the players that many hold on pedestals as heroes.

Mayfield is a great representation of the organization and is undoubtedly deserving of the nomination. The winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award will be announced during the NFL Honors ceremony that takes place in February before the Super Bowl, where Mayfield will look to become just the second Buc ever to win the award, joining Derrick Brooks, who was honored with the award in 2000.

