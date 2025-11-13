Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen exchange friendly jabs ahead of Buccaneers-Bills
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills are both currently sitting at 6-3 on the season and coming off tough losses as they head toward their highly anticipated matchup against each other in Week 11 of the 2025 season.
The way the season has played out for both teams isn't the only similarity they share. Both the Buccaneers and Bills have franchise quarterbacks leading their teams, and both possess an infectious personality and passion for the game that captivates fans and pundits alike.
Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen have both had their fair share of success, as well as failures, throughout their careers. Still, the two have performed at a high level in recent years and will now get to face off in a matchup of two playoff contenders on the cold gridiron in Buffalo. With the matchup just days away, both Mayfield and Allen had a little fun by taking subtle shots at one another.
Mayfield, Allen exchange friendly jabs ahead of matchup
Man, it doesn't get much better than that. It's clear that Allen and Mayfield have a great relationship outside of football, but they will both put these fun little quips at each other to the side come kickoff in Week 11.
Mayfield and Allen have been linked with one another since the pre-draft process back in 2018. They both played in the Senior Bowl before the draft before ultimately becoming part of one of the best quarterback draft classes of all time, with Mayfield going first overall to the Cleveland Browns and Allen seventh to the Bills.
Both Allen and Mayfield have faced adversity earlier in their careers, but they now find themselves leading teams with big expectations and the pressure to perform at the highest level. They have lived up to that billing, and there is no reason to expect anything less this week.
The fiery competitiveness and confidence that exude from both are what lead to moments like this, and even better moments on the field — the gritty competitor vs. the big-armed playmaker. This matchup between Allen and Mayfield is bound to bring fireworks, so it will be interesting to see which of the two can make the one or two plays to help separate his team from the opponent to come away with the victory.
