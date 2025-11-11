How far did Bucs fall in latest NFL power rankings after loss to Patriots?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a narrow game against Drake Maye and the New England Patriots, 28-23, but it didn't appear from watching that the game was as close as the final score said.
The loss dropped the Bucs to 6-3 on the season, and while they still have a great chance of reaching the playoffs, they will need to turn things around — especially on the offensive side of the ball — if they want to achieve the goals they set out for themselves to begin the season.
With Tampa Bay losing, it's expected that they would drop in the NFL's power rankings, and they indeed did, but not necessarily as far as one might have thought. They dropped just two spots to the 10th-ranked team in the NFL, per NFL.com.
Buccaneers drop two spots after loss to Patriots
"At 6-3, with all three losses to playoff-caliber teams, it's no time for the Buccaneers to panic. It also helped that the two teams just below them in the NFC South race also lost Sunday, but the last thing the Bucs want to do is back into a division title. They know they have to play better to be true contenders," wrote NFL.com reporter Eric Edholm.
Edholm continued, "Tampa Bay started hot against New England with a strong opening TD drive... and then went into an offensive lull. That was enough to open the door, with the Bucs D allowing plays of 72, 69, 55 and 54 yards, the first three of which went for touchdowns. We've gotten used to seeing Baker Mayfield pull it out late, and the Bucs had their chances, but they couldn't find that next gear when they needed it. A frustrating setback, but nothing that significantly alters their outlook."
Tampa Bay's loss to the Patriots didn't hurt them all that much in the grand scheme of things, thanks to them being in different divisions and the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons both losing.
However, as mentioned by Edholm, there is plenty that still needs to be hashed out in Tampa Bay if they want to convince the pundits and the rest of the league that they are truly contenders in the league.
The Bucs' loss to the Patriots vaulted New England five spots, surpassing the Bucs to be ranked as the sixth-best team in the league following Week 10.
The Buccaneers will need to get things together in a hurry as they will now get the team that is just one spot ahead of them in the rankings, the Buffalo Bills, who will be coming into the matchup ticked off following a brutal upset loss to the Miami Dolphins.
