Bleacher Report Predicts Major Free Agent Acquisition for Buccaneers

Defense has been an issue for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under the leadership of Todd Bowles over the past few seasons. After helping lead the Bucs to a Super Bowl with a vaunted defense in 2020 as the defensive coordinator, Bowles has yet to capture that same magic as head coach.

Bowles will have another chance to turn his defense around after being retained at the end of the season, but he will have plenty of work to do to get the right personnel in place to return to an aggressive defense.

Future Hall of Fame linebacker Lavonte David is likely heading toward retirement, but even if he weren't, the Bucs still need to improve their linebacker core. One way to do so is by hitting the free agent market, and according to Bleacher Report's Alex Kay, they can land one of the best linebackers out there, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Devin Lloyd.

Devin Lloyd a Perfect Fit in Tampa

"Staying in Florida could be the best move for Lloyd, moving to the southwest to join the Bucs as a much-needed defensive reinforcement. Tampa's linebacking corps already struggled in 2025 and could get even worse if longtime star Lavonte David elects to retire after 14 years with the program," wrote Kay. "Lloyd would make for an excellent replacement due to his strong coverage capabilities and solid all-around talents. While Lloyd still must prove he can perform at a high level consistently following some polarizing early seasons, he appears to have found his footing this past year and should be a great addition to a Buccaneers squad that sorely needs his skill set."

The former first-round pick out of Utah has had an up-and-down career in Jacksonville, showing up big time as a rookie before a couple of down seasons, before coming alive once again in 2025.

Lloyd blossomed in 2025, notching five interceptions – including one that was returned 99 yards for a touchdown, a Jaguars' record – 10 QB hits, seven passes defended, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery on his way to his first All-Pro honors (second team) and Pro Bowl appearance.

As a leader on the Jags' defense, Lloyd showcased his playmaking ability across all phases: run defense, coverage, takeaways, and even scoring. Lloyd can play all three downs and excels in coverage against tight ends and backs, gets to the ball quickly, and utilizes his versatility to boost pass defense and run fits simultaneously. Something that Tampa Bay could use in its linebacker room.

Lloyd would undoubtedly be a missing piece to the Buccaneers' linebacker puzzle, and with Jacksonville declining his fifth-year option this season, he will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason with the ability to sign with any team, making him an elite linebacker target with a rare mix of prime age (27), production, and versatility.

The Buccaneers must sure up their defense if they hope to contend in the league, and being able to secure one of the most sought after free agents at his position in Lloyd would be a great first step in being able to see glimpses of hope for the Bucs' defense in 2026.

