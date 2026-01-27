Buccaneers OC Zac Robinson Excited About New Offensive Weapon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired first-year offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard after a season that saw them majorly slip in almost every single offensive category in 2025 after a record-setting year in 2024 under Liam Coen.

The Bucs have now done their due diligence in hiring their next OC to pair with quarterback Baker Mayfield and company, naming Zac Robinson to the role after he spent a couple of seasons in Atlanta with the Falcons.

Robinson brings some familiarity with him, and it should be a seamless transition for him to Tampa. He will have a ton of talent to work with, including last year's first-round pick Emeka Egbuka, who Robinson spoke highly of during his introductory press conference.

Robinson High on Egbuka

Nov 30, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Buccaneers Address Big Need in NFL Draft Expert's First 2026 Mock

"He's an unbelievable player. Just the versatility that he brings within the route tree, run after the catch, I mean, there's really nothing that he can't do. Obviously, you guys all saw it up close all throughout the year," Robinson said. "I was able to study him while he was at Ohio State. I actually went to their pro day. Watching him catch the football, incredibly great ball skills, all those things you just love."

Here’s Zac Robinson on Emeka Egbuka, who he calls an “unbelievable” player: pic.twitter.com/7U5XlKSoOl — River Wells (@riverhwells) January 27, 2026

Robinson appears extremely excited to have the chance to coach Egbuka, who's heading into his second season as a pro. Not only this, but Robinson was over the top about many of the Buccaneers' weapons, including what he is going to be able to do with wideout Tez Johnson.

While highlighting the things he loves about Egbuka, Robinson also noted that he needed to take a deep breath at moments during his rookie year and reset himself to continue playing at the elite level we saw early in the 2025 campaign.

Egbuka was one of the best wideouts in the NFL to begin the season, but faded off at the midway point, hardly making an impact that helped lead the Bucs to a 6-2 record. Much of that can be attributed to defensive schemes keying in on him due to injuries to players like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and play calling, but there were also times where Egbuka would have miscues and areas he can improve to reach his true potential.

Robinson should be able to build off the promising first season with Egbuka, perhaps even elevating his ceiling along the way by utilizing him in a multitude of ways, something that Grizzard did not do very often, if at all.

READ MORE: What Happened to the Buccaneers After Beating the Seahawks?

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• This Former Buccaneers Player is Making It Back to the Super Bowl

• Former Buccaneers Champion Stirs Conversation About Jason Licht’s Future

• Mike Evans Could Get Paid if He Returns to Buccaneers

• 5 Reasons Why the Buccaneers Should Re-Sign Jamel Dean