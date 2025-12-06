Key matchups to determine Buccaneers-Saints in Week 14

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to secure their fifth consecutive NFC South title and make some real noise in the postseason for the first time in the Baker Mayfield era, then they're going to need to finish out the regular season with a bang.

With the Carolina Panthers right on their heels, both of those goals are contingent on Tampa Bay taking care of business vs. the New Orleans Saints this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Despite New Orleans' struggles this season, historically, anything can (and usually does) happen when these two teams match up, regardless of their win/loss records at the time. And although the Saints' roster leaves plenty to be desired, they still have several players who can change the tide of a game, no matter the opponent.

Let's take a closer look at two specific matchups that we expect to have a significant impact on the outcome of this NFC South rivalry game.

READ MORE: Will Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan play vs. Saints in Week 14?

Lavonte David vs. Demario Davis

Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) speaks with head coach Todd Bowles during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

A matchup between two of the best (and oldest) linebackers in football is always a fun subplot to pay attention to.

Although Lavonte David has clearly lost a step or two in recent years, he continues to be the dependable leader that Todd Bowles’ defense needs, and there’s no question that he remains the team’s best player at the inside linebacker position. Although David doesn’t always grade out as the best player on the field, his impact remains substantial. He is excellent at diagnosing plays in a hurry and getting off blocks to make plays, especially in the run game.

At 36 years of age, Demario Davis continues to defy the physical limitations most NFL players face after spending well over a decade in the league. Despite playing for a 2-10 football team, Davis continues to lead by example, exemplifying the play style, intelligence, and character needed to set the tone for his defense. Not only is he a player who displays relentless effort in every aspect of his play, but he’s also highly intelligent and effective in coverage and defending the run.

Jamel Dean vs. Chris Olave

Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) celebrates after a fumble recovery in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jamel Dean’s magical season has continued without fail for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite having to take a significant pay cut in order to remain with the Bucs for 2025, Dean has been the team’s best corner by a significant margin. Not only that, but Dean has, at least by some models, been the best CB in the entire NFL.

Further cementing his status as the team’s most reliable outside corner is his dependability. A big reason why Dean fell out of favor with the team in the first place was because of his constant injury issues. For almost his entire career, you could count on Dean missing close to half of the games due to random soft tissue injuries. This year? He’s only missed two.

For the Saints, Chris Olave remains the most important offensive weapon. Although he’s dealt with his fair share of injuries over the course of his young career, whenever he is in the lineup, he is a legitimate receiving threat who needs to be accounted for at all times. Despite being stuck in an anemic offense, Olave still has 5 TDs on the year, which is tied for the most in his career. He’s also on pace to surpass 1K yards receiving for the third time in his 4-year NFL career.

READ MORE: Buccaneers starter returns to practice for first time since preseason

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers’ Mike Evans named as top-graded free agent heading into offseason

• Buccaneers' chance at making the NFL playoffs is getting tight

• Buccaneers' Todd Bowles evaluates pass rush, Haason Reddick after Cardinals win

• What getting Chris Godwin back to his old self means for Buccaneers