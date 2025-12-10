Buccaneers to face Falcons with Atlanta's top receiver out on TNF

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some important news from the injury report ahead of Thursday night’s divisional showdown.

The Atlanta Falcons will once again be without their leading receiver, Drake London, who has officially been ruled out, according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

For a Bucs team trying to stay ahead in a tight NFC South race, this development could not come at a better time.

Drake London is out for tomorrow night. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) December 10, 2025

London's status for TNF

The Falcons announced Tuesday that Drake London will miss the game due to a knee injury that has kept him sidelined since Atlanta’s Nov 16 overtime loss to Carolina.



London has been the focal point of the Falcons' passing attack all season, posting 60 receptions for 810 yards and six touchdowns in just nine games. Without him, Atlanta’s offense loses its biggest downfield threat, best contested catch target and most dependable receiving option.

With London unavailable, the Falcons will turn to others to carry the receiving load. That’s a significant downgrade for Atlanta and a clear advantage for Tampa Bay’s defense. Instead of having to prepare for London’s size, physicality and catch radius, the Bucs can now adjust their coverage schemes and potentially get more aggressive with their fronts.

Tampa Bay's defense has had moments of inconsistency this season, but removing Atlanta’s top weapon allows Todd Bowles to dictate tempo and apply pressure in ways he simply could not if London were on the field.

Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead (3) after a catch at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

How Falcons missing London impacts Buccaneers

From the Buccaneers' perspective, this is the type of break that playoff teams need to take advantage of. The Falcons' offense has been noticeably less efficient without London, struggling to stretch the field or create explosive plays. The Bucs should enter Thursday night expecting to win matchups on the outside and force Atlanta into long, methodical drives.

This matchup shift is especially important given how meaningful this game is for the division race. The Buccaneers are tied with the Carolina Panthers at 7-6, and every edge matters in December football. London’s absence frees up Tampa Bay to load the box more often, take away Atlanta’s run game and force the Falcons to rely on secondary receivers who have not consistently produced.

That also benefits Baker Mayfield and the Bucs offense, as shorter fields and more defensive stops could help Tampa Bay find rhythm early. The Bucs do not want another sluggish start, and facing a limited Falcons offense gives them a chance to control possession, dictate pace and put pressure on Atlanta’s defense.

Tampa Bay still controls its own path to the playoffs, but that path becomes far smoother with a win on Thursday. The Falcons missing their best receiver is an opportunity the Buccaneers cannot afford to waste. London’s absence doesn’t guarantee anything, but it tilts the matchup in Tampa Bay's favor as they prepare for one of their most important games of the season.

