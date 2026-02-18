Buccaneers’ Mike Evans Tied to NFL MVP Quarterback in Latest Free Agency Buzz

Mike Evans might be one of the most underappreciated superstars at his position historically, but to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he is an icon of not only the franchise but also the greater Tampa Bay area.

Evans, like his fellow Bucs icon Lavonte David, has a decision to make when it comes to whether or not he will retire, but all signs have pointed toward the future Hall of Famer coming back for a 13th season.

The popular assumption amongst pundits is that Evans will return to play for the Bucs, but one team in particular has gained some traction when it comes to a potential landing spot in free agency: the Buffalo Bills. The Bills make sense for several reasons, and those reasons are exactly why ESPN's Matt Bowen believes Evans' best fit is in Buffalo.

Trading Sunshine for Freezing Temps

"A return to Tampa Bay is clearly an option for Evans, but becoming the top receiver in Buffalo with quarterback Josh Allen makes a lot of sense, too," wrote Bowen. "Under new coach Joe Brady, Evans could be that boundary X target for Allen and create matchups in the low red zone. I like the idea of Buffalo getting aggressive to add a proven and reliable target who had topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark in 11 straight seasons before injuries derailed his 2025 campaign."

We won't dig too much into why Evans likely will return to Tampa, but more so, why the Bills could be seen as the best landing spot for him as his career comes to an end.

Evans has flourished with Baker Mayfield at quarterback, but if he were to head to Buffalo, he would be paired with former league MVP Josh Allen. A clear upgrade. New Bills' head coach Joe Brady's scheme also fits well into Evans' strengths, emphasizing the boundary X targets and low-red-zone mismatches. With Zac Robinson now the offensive coordinator in Tampa, Brady's scheme could fit Evans better than the ever-evolving scheme that Robinson brings with him.

Outside of that, Buffalo is in dire need of a true WR1, which Evans fits the bill of, even with how well Khalil Shakir has been playing. The Bills are currently in win-now mode, and snagging Evans would give the star wideout a legit contender in the NFL if he wants to ring chase and capture his second Super Bowl ring.

If the Bills can lure Evans away from Tampa, they will immediately become one of the hottest-mentioned names when it comes to talking way-too-early Super Bowl favorites, and his pairing with Allen would be dangerous to defenses across the league.

