Buccaneers reveal status for Jalen McMillan vs. Falcons on TNF

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have run out of leeway — with the Carolina Panthers breathing down their neck in the NFC South, they have to win every game they can from here on out. That starts against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football, and the Bucs are gonna have two weapons back in the lineup for the matchup.

One of those weapons is Mike Evans, but the other is Jalen McMillan, and both were back at practice last week. They didn't make their debut against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14, a game the Bucs would eventually lose 24-20. McMillan fractured and strained his neck during a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and since then, he's been recovering, but it's looking like Thursday will be his debut this NFL season.

Head coach Todd Bowles spoke to media on Wednesday ahead of their game against the Falcons, and he did not rule McMillan as out or doubtful for Thursday. That would make him questionable, and with that, likely set to make his debut vs. the Falcons.

Todd Bowles rules out SirVocea Dennis and Rashad Wisdom, but says that Tykee Smith and Cade Otton will be listed as DOUBTFUL.



Bowles says that Mike Evans has shown him everything he needs to play this week — Jalen McMillan should he questionable and could go as well pic.twitter.com/SIYsQNKPdH — River Wells (@riverhwells) December 10, 2025

Jalen McMillan likely to play vs. Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs out of the tunnel prior to the game against the New York Jets | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The offense sorely needs both weapons. Chris Godwin has returned for the Buccaneers, but McMilla and Evans haven't played alongside him all year. In fact, when McMillan and Evans return, this will be the first time all season Tampa Bay has its starting four wideouts available at the same time, which could really help out the offense.

McMillan was expected to be a big part of Tampa Bay's offense after a strong camp, but his injury in preseason derailed his chances. The Buccaneers could particularly use him now, as the passing offense has gotten significantly worse as of late while the Bucs are in their slide.

Offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard spoke on what McMillan could bring to the team, and he mentioned McMillan's ability to beat man coverage as a big help for this offense.

“It’s a little bit the same thing like you talk about with Mike [Evans] where if you know Mike is on the field and now ‘J-Mac’ (Jalen McMillan) getting singled up, we like his ability to beat press coverage," Grizzard said. "With the ball in his hands, he’s really good with YAC (yards after catch) and screens and things you saw toward the end of last year. Him being able to carry over the momentum he had from the spring into training camp, he was in a really good place with his production and his elevation to play different positions and things like that."

Whether or not McMillan will be on a snap count against the Falcons remains to be seen, but he could be a huge help when the Bucs take on their division rivals at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday.

READ MORE: Buccaneers starter returns to practice for first time since preseason

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers’ Mike Evans named as top-graded free agent heading into offseason

• Buccaneers' chance at making the NFL playoffs is getting tight

• Buccaneers' Todd Bowles evaluates pass rush, Haason Reddick after Cardinals win

• What getting Chris Godwin back to his old self means for Buccaneers