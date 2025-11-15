Our staff predictions for Buccaneers-Bills in Week 11
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play a tough matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 11, and while a win isn't necessary due to the Bills being an AFC opponent, the Bucs sure would like one to avoid a two-game skid that could easily turn into a three-game skid when the team plays the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.
It will be a tough one for Tampa Bay, but there is a path to victory for the Buccaneers. As always, our staff laid out our predictions for the Bucs' game against one of the AFC's finest — here's how we see this one going:
Darius Hayes, Writer: Bills 27, Buccaneers 20
Tampa Bay comes into Week 11 banged up, but the Buccaneers still show the same fight they’ve had all season. Baker Mayfield keeps the offense competitive with his toughness and poise. The defense makes Josh Allen work, forcing long drives and keeping the game within reach for most of the afternoon.
But with so many injuries, the margin for error is just too small. Buffalo eventually capitalizes late as Josh Allen and James Cook make a few key plays the Bucs can’t quite match. Tampa Bay battles to the end, but the Bills pull away just enough to secure the win.
Overall record: 8-1
JC Allen, Writer: Bills 27, Bucs 24
This will be a tough matchup for a reeling Buccaneers team coming off a brutal loss to the Patriots. Buffalo’s offense has been one of the league's best with a balanced attack that’s averaged 384 yards and 27.6 points per game.
The Bucs defense allowed three explosive plays for touchdowns last week and another to set one up. They’ll need to correct this area and stop the Bills' league-leading rushing attack, led by James Cook, to have a chance to win. Saying the Bucs need to make Josh Allen beat you with his arm sounds crazy, but that's what they need to do. Allen isn't surrounded by superstar receivers, and his top tight end, Dalton Kincaid, is set to miss the game as well. The Bucs have played well in
coverage this season, and it’s time for them to take over the game.
On offense, you have to run the ball. The Bills' defense is allowing over 140 yards a game on the ground. Pounding the rock with Sean Tucker and Rachaad White against a team that has struggled to contain the run game will be paramount. Attacking the middle of the field off of play action, combined with an effective run game, should allow the Bucs to move the ball down the field, but they’ll need to convert on third down and in the red zone, areas they’ve struggled this season.
If the Bucs can clean up their mistakes from last week on defense and effectively run the ball, they might have a chance to win. However, already without Bucky Irving and Chris Godwin, they’re now missing Ben Bredeson as well. The injuries might be too much to overcome for Tampa Bay as the Bills bounce back.
Overall record: 5-4
Collin Haalboom, Writer: Bills 31, Buccaneers 21
Both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills are coming off tough losses in games they were expected to win. As a result, both will have a little extra motivation to bounce back into the win column in what should be an enticing matchup between two of the better teams in the NFL.
Having lost two out of their last three games, with another tough matchup vs. the Rams on the horizon following this trip to Buffalo, the Bucs desperately need a win. Unfortunately, it is my belief that they are still without too many important players to pull it off, especially with Mayfield struggling in recent weeks.
Overall record: 8-1
Caleb Skinner, Writer: Bills 27, Buccaneers 21
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to get back in the win column when they make their way up to frigid Buffalo to take on the Bills, who will be entering this one ticked off after suffering a loss last week to the Dolphins.
With both teams looking to prove themselves, I think that the Bills being the home team will give them the advantage in this one.
Overall record: 6-3
Dustin Lewis, Editor: Buccaneers 31, Bills 30
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers doomed themselves in all phases last weekend. The offense couldn’t consistently put points on the board, while the defense surrendered three touchdowns of 55 yards or longer in the defeat against the Patriots.
It was an uncharacteristic performance for the Buccaneers, who looked sluggish and a step behind coming out of the bye week. Will that change against the Buffalo Bills, a team that has had plenty of struggles of its own?
The Bills started the season 4-0 but have dropped three of their last five games, including a perplexing 30-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins last weekend. Buffalo is dealing with some serious issues.
I think Tampa Bay wins at Buffalo for the first time in franchise history on Sunday afternoon. Both teams bounce back in a close one.
Overall record: 7-2
River Wells, Editor: Bills 26, Buccaneers 17
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty to figure out, and I don't think they'll be able to do it by Sunday. The Bucs have had a paltry third-down offense all year, and quarterback Baker Mayfield has struggled in recent weeks. Tampa Bay's run defense is stout, so they should be able to hold Buffalo from doing too much damage, but I don't think their own run game is good enough to take advantage of Buffalo's weakness there and I have a feeling the Bucs' defense will be on the field just a little too long with the Bucs' increasing third down woes, which will allow Josh Allen to make the splash plays he often does.
As always, the Buccaneers will be competitive, but Tampa Bay is still injured and they aren't playing their best football as of late. On the road in Buffalo makes it tougher, so I think the Bucs drop this one.
Overall record: 6-3
