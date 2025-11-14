Buccaneers without key offensive starter for Bills game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a strong stretch to start the year, but they've recently lost two of their last three games and are in the midst of a very tough stretch at the midway point of the season.
Tampa Bay dropped its Week 10 game to the New England Patriots 28-23, and now, they're set to head to Buffalo to play another tough AFC East team in the Buffalo Bills. The Bucs could be getting some big weapons back — including potential returns for running back Bucky Irving and wide receiver Chris Godwin — but there's one offensive starter they won't have on Sunday as they try to avoid a midseason skid.
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said early this week that guard Ben Bredeson has a chance to play against the Bills after straining his hamstring against the Patriots, but that he was doubtful to do so, and that appears to be the case. Bredeson did not practice on Friday, making him absent the entire week, and that will firmly put him out against the Bills.
Guard Ben Bredeson almost certainly won't play vs. Bills
The absence hurts a Tampa Bay line that has been unable to exist at full strength for the entire season so far.
Bredeson, tackles Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke and guard Cody Mauch have all missed time this season, with Mauch's knee injury from Week 2 against the Houston Texans being season-ending. As a result, the Bucs have had to rely on a few different backup linemen, like tackle Charlie heck and guards Michael Jordan, Dan Feeney and Luke Haggard, to fill in when needed.
Goedeke is back in the fold, but with Bredeson almost certainly out, the Bucs have lost both starting guards. Feeney played at right guard against the Patriots and Jordan came in for Bredeson after he suffered his hamstring strain against the Patriots, but Haggard has played in those guard spots before and could take one of those jobs on Sunday.
Thankfully, it appears as if Bredeson's injury isn't too long-term, so he'll likely be back sooner than later. He won't be back Sunday, though, so Tampa Bay's offense and offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard will have to find some reliable ways to stop the run with a weakened offensive line.
