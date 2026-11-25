This Buccaneers Rookie is Turning Heads in 2026
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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense has been the strong suit of the team this season, the opposite of what we thought heading into the season.
The likes of Zyon McCollum and Jacob Parrish have been the big players on defense, but as a whole, the unit has exceeded expectations, becoming one of the top defenses in the league through the midway point of the season.
One player in particular has taken the bull by the horns — rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter.
Trotter has gone vastly unnoticed in his rookie season, mainly due to the Bucs underwhelming on the season. However, he is now starting to get the attention he rightfully deserves.
Josiah Trotter's Play Starting to Get Recognition
NFL analyst Ben Fennell took to X to point out how well Trotter has been playing and highlighting his natural instincts, particularly against the run.
Fennell's post made it's way around the web, and led to others chiming in on Trotter.
"Bucs are so bad he probably isn’t getting the attention he deserves, but he’s right up there behind Reese for DROY runner up imo," NFL analyst Jon Ledyard posted.
CBS Sports' JP Acosta also chimed in — "Real ones knew."
There were worries about Trotter's game when he was selected in the NFL Draft by the Bucs, but he has since quelled all worries since taking over as a full-time starter for the defense.
Trotter has been one of the best linebackers in the league against the run and has also shown great promise as a blitzer, creating pressure in the backfield. He has also improved drastically from his collegiate days when it comes to securing tackles, only being knocked for six missed tackles on the season.
He is also the only rookie defender to have a pick-six.
All signs point towards Trotter having a great career in the NFL with how he has performed so far, but he will have to improve in certain areas, most notably when it comes to coverage in space.
Trotter has been performing well up to the levels of Arvell Reese and Jacob Rodriguez, with Sonny Styles and Anthony Hill Jr. also performing above expectations early in their careers.
The 2025 linebacker class is looking like one of the best in quite some time, and for Trotter to be a part of that means the Bucs have a good one for years to come.
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Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnoleFollow chsnole