The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense has been the strong suit of the team this season, the opposite of what we thought heading into the season.

The likes of Zyon McCollum and Jacob Parrish have been the big players on defense, but as a whole, the unit has exceeded expectations, becoming one of the top defenses in the league through the midway point of the season.

One player in particular has taken the bull by the horns — rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter.

Trotter has gone vastly unnoticed in his rookie season, mainly due to the Bucs underwhelming on the season. However, he is now starting to get the attention he rightfully deserves.

Josiah Trotter's Play Starting to Get Recognition

NFL analyst Ben Fennell took to X to point out how well Trotter has been playing and highlighting his natural instincts, particularly against the run.

Bucs Josiah Trotter is one of the most gifted rookie LBs I've ever seen/studied. 21 years old lol



Dude has an insanely quick/confident trigger on his run reads... but isn't ever out of control - feels run action so so well. pic.twitter.com/ueuA95kTmj — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 23, 2026

Fennell's post made it's way around the web, and led to others chiming in on Trotter.

"Bucs are so bad he probably isn’t getting the attention he deserves, but he’s right up there behind Reese for DROY runner up imo," NFL analyst Jon Ledyard posted.

CBS Sports' JP Acosta also chimed in — "Real ones knew."

There were worries about Trotter's game when he was selected in the NFL Draft by the Bucs, but he has since quelled all worries since taking over as a full-time starter for the defense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Josiah Trotter (45) Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trotter has been one of the best linebackers in the league against the run and has also shown great promise as a blitzer, creating pressure in the backfield. He has also improved drastically from his collegiate days when it comes to securing tackles, only being knocked for six missed tackles on the season.

He is also the only rookie defender to have a pick-six.

All signs point towards Trotter having a great career in the NFL with how he has performed so far, but he will have to improve in certain areas, most notably when it comes to coverage in space.

Trotter has been performing well up to the levels of Arvell Reese and Jacob Rodriguez, with Sonny Styles and Anthony Hill Jr. also performing above expectations early in their careers.

The 2025 linebacker class is looking like one of the best in quite some time, and for Trotter to be a part of that means the Bucs have a good one for years to come.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.