What History Says About the Buccaneers Starting 0-2: Is Tampa Bay Already Doomed?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 0-2 on Sunday after dropping their Week 2 matchup to the Cleveland Browns.

It's the first time in franchise history since 2014 that Tampa Bay has opened 0-2. It puts them in a hole in the NFC South, tied with the Atlanta Falcons at the bottom of the division. Both of the Bucs' first two opponents were from the AFC North, and they haven't even played their conference and division games yet.

There's still plenty of time to course-correct and get a string of wins together. But history isn't kind to teams that are 0-2, and it isn't particularly kind to Bucs teams that have started 0-2.

Here's the math the Bucs are facing after a dreadful start:

Buccaneers Already Have Odds Stacked Against Them

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles looks on during the during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's bad to start 0-2 in general in the NFL. Over the last 10 years, just 12 of the 84 teams that have made the postseason started 0-2 (14.3%). The Bucs aren't doomed because it isn't impossible — three of those 12 teams did it just last year — but it means that a team has to play excellent football the rest of the year to make up for it.

That history is also against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in general. Per FOX Sports' Greg Auman, the Buccaneers have started out 0-2 17 times during their franchise history, and if you count full seasons, they've never been able to make it to the playoffs after that.

Bucs have opened 0-2 in their history 17 times. Average final wins in those 17 seasons: 3.77.



Never made the playoffs or finished with a winning record in a full season that started 0-2. https://t.co/I1lDFvSDMZ — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 21, 2026

The only time the Buccaneers technically made the playoffs off a 0-2 start was during the 1982 strike season. 16 of the league's 28 teams made it that year, and in a nine-game season, the Bucs went 5-4 and lost their opening wildcard game to the Dallas Cowboys.

They aren't doomed yet, but if the Bucs lose next week, they very well could be close — Naturally, it's an even worse fate to start 0-3. There have been 47 teams in the NFL that have started out at 0-3. Only two of those teams, the 2018 Houston Texans and the 2025 Houston Texans, made the playoffs.

The Bucs will be looking to avoid that fate when they play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 at home in Raymond James Stadium at 1 p.m.

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