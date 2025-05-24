Buccaneers have a rising star worth keeping an eye on
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a roster filled with promising young talents. From offensive lineman Graham Barton to defensive lineman Calijah Kancey and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, the list goes on.
However, one name might be rising above the pack as second-year running back Bucky Irving is earning plenty of buzz ahead of the 2025 season. Irving burst onto the scene as a rookie, breaking 1,000+ yards and seizing more playing time than Rachaad White as the campaign progressed.
Earlier this week, PFF's Zoltan Buday took a look at the top-25 players who are under 25 across the league. Irving didn't crack the list but he is among the shortlist of promising young standouts who could rise into the mix sooner rather than later.
"Irving made an immediate impact as a rookie, becoming an increasingly central piece of the Buccaneers’ offense as the season progressed," Buday wrote. "He finished 2024 with a 90.8 overall PFF grade, fourth among all running backs, and he was the only player at the position to earn both a rushing and receiving grade above 90.0. His 90.5 receiving grade ranked second among all backs."
"While Irving’s 49 receptions (including the postseason) ranked just 10th at the position, his 20 broken tackles after the catch were the second most," Buday added.
Irving finished 2024 with 207 carries for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 47 passes for 392 yards. He appeared in all 17 games and made three starts. Irving rushed for 100+ yards three times, including a season-high 25 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay's 26-23 victory against Carolina on December 1.
While the Buccaneers came up short in the playoffs, Irving scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give his team the lead before Tampa Bay fell to Washington in overtime.
The 22-year-old was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team.
Irving is primed to make an even larger impact when the Buccaneers hit the field this fall.
