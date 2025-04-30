Buccaneers GM reveals Baker Mayfield’s reaction to Emeka Egbuka pick
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprised many by going offense in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting standout Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
While some expected the Buccaneers to prioritize defense, it didn’t take long for their franchise quarterback to get on board with the decision. General manager Jason Licht revealed just how quickly Baker Mayfield embraced the rookie and welcomed him to Tampa Bay.
“He immediately asked for Emeka's number and he said, 'when is he getting in?” Licht told Mad Dog Sports Radio. “We flew in Emeka and his family on Friday. On Saturday morning, Baker and his wife picked them all up and took them all to brunch.”
It’s clear Mayfield is ready to get to work with the rookie wideout, who arrives in Tampa as one of the most accomplished receivers in college football. Egbuka was a key contributor to Ohio State’s 2024 national championship run, finishing his final season with 81 receptions, 1,011 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns — a career high.
Licht added that Mayfield may not have expected the front office to add such a high-end playmaker.
“I don't think he was anticipating getting any new toys for his offense,” Licht joked.
With Mike Evans returning and second-year standout Rachaad White anchoring the backfield, the Buccaneers’ offense already had a solid foundation. But Egbuka’s addition brings another layer of explosiveness to the unit. The rookie has two 1,000-yard seasons under his belt at Ohio State and was mocked to several teams — including the Green Bay Packers — before Tampa Bay pulled the trigger.
For Mayfield, who signed a contract extension with the Bucs this offseason, the new weapon could be a game-changer. And if their first brunch together is any indication, the chemistry is already starting to build.
