Buccaneers target Auburn edge rusher in way-too-early 2026 mock draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have added short-term help to their pass rush after the NFL Draft, but long-term answers could still be on the horizon.
In a recent way-too-early 2025 NFL mock draft by Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team, the Buccaneers are projected to take Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk in the first round.
Tampa Bay brought in veteran Haason Reddick on a one-year deal and selected Elijah Roberts and David Walker late in the draft, but the need for a future cornerstone off the edge remains clear.
“Tampa's pass rush help for 2025 comes in the form of Haason Reddick on a one-year contract and Day 3 rookies Elijah Roberts and David Walker,” Crabbs wrote. “Faulk is a supersized rusher, not dissimilar to the build of Elijah Roberts. However, his production in the SEC is hard to ignore — he posted 45 pressures on just more than 300 rush opportunities in 2024.”
Faulk joined Auburn as a four-star recruit in 2023. And over the past two seasons, he has established himself as one of the Southeastern Conference’s premier defensive players, recording seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss in 2024. With Faulk’s combination of size, strength and proven SEC production, he could be exactly what Tampa Bay needs to sustain a dominant front for years to come.
Tampa Bay, which already has a strong interior with lineman Calijah Kancey and Vita Vea, could create a dangerous defensive front by pairing Faulk with either Reddick (if re-signed) or one of their young pass rushers who develops over the next year.
