Latest power rankings place Tampa Bay Buccaneers top 10 after NFL Draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering the 2025 season with high expectations after being ranked No. 8 in Bleacher Report’s latest NFL power rankings by analyst Brent Sobeleski.
The Buccaneers have been one of the most consistent teams in the conference since their Super Bowl LV victory, but they’ve fallen short of another deep postseason run, bowing out in the playoffs each year.
General manager Jason Licht acknowledged that while there’s pride in consistent success, the bar remains much higher in Tampa.
"It is an ongoing process and an evolving process of just trying to get better as an evaluator and like those cases, I was the one running up the mountain with the flag on some of those guys and you are not always right," Licht said. "I think I have grown in my profession, in my job, to know that you can't always be right, but I think as a group we look and see what some of the traits were on some of those guys and we try to tweak it a little bit.”
Sobleski sees big things ahead for Tampa Bay’s offense, citing the team’s balanced mix of returning talent and explosive new additions as a recipe for a major leap forward
“The Buccaneers offense has the potential to be spectacular in 2025, with Baker Mayfield getting better each year, Chris Godwin's return and the first-round acquisition of Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka to make the team's group of wide receivers deadly. The Bucs finished third overall in total offense last year. They're now aiming for that No. 1 spot," he wrote.
The Buccaneers will begin to get their rookies integrated in minicamp next month.
