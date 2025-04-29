Tampa Bay Buccaneers announce release of four players
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished a tremendous draft weekend with an equally impressive undrafted free agent class. The Bucs agreed to terms with 14 players once the draft concluded — however, because they had 74 players on their roster, they needed to cut four players in order to fit them all under the league's 90-man offseason roster limit.
The four players who were cut to make room for an undrafted class that includes Shilo Sanders, Desmond Watson, J.J. Roberts and Ben Chukwuma included two undrafted rookies from last season and two veterans who joined the team mid-season. Second-year wide receiver Tanner Knue and outside linebacker Daniel Grzesiak were released, as well as five-year veteran wideout Marquez Callaway and four-year veteran cornerback Dallis Flowers.
Knue joined the team after the draft and was in the mix for the returner job throughout the preseason. He was released during final roster cuts but signed back to the team's practice squad in October. Knue was elevated but inactive for the Bucs' playoff game against the Commanders as a way of rewarding him with a playoff check for his contributions on the practice squad throughout the season. The Bucs added two receivers in the draft and two more as college free agents.
Grzesiak also signed with the Buccaneers after the draft and spent the summer with the team as part of the offseason 90-man roster. He was released at cut downs but signed immediately back on the practice squad and spent the year there until an injury in December forced him to the Practice Squad Injured List. The Bucs drafted David Walker in the fourth round and feel comfortable with their depth at edge rusher.
Callaway and Flowers both signed at the same time in mid-October with both Jamel Dean and Jalen McMillan dealing with injuries. Flowers was elevated for the Raiders and Saints games and saw 10 snaps on special teams, failing to record a stat. With the Bucs down three of their top receivers for their game against the Chiefs, Callaway was elevated and active, though he failed to record a reception. He was again elevated for the following game against the 49ers but failed to make a grab. Tampa Bay selected two corners early in the draft and made some moves, bringing back Bryce Hall and signing Kindle Vildor, making it a difficult path for Flowers to crack the roster.
At the end of the season, the Bucs signed all four players to future contracts for the upcoming year. Unfortunately, none of the players made it to OTAs as the Bucs needed to clear space for their latest batch of undrafted free agents. Of the four, there is a possibility of Knue and Grzesiak returning if injuries pop up or new players fail to impress, especially with their experience in the system.
