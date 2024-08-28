Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Voted Top 3 Trash-Talker by NFL Players
Baker Mayfield is somewhat known for his fiery attitude among NFL football fans. Obviously, that extends to players on the field, too — since they're getting the brunt of it.
To say Baker Mayfield is a trash talker is perhaps an understatement. Mayfield's on-field aura has been notable since his days at Oklahoma, and when he made it to the NFL, it didn't die down in the slightest. In fact, when he came to Tampa Bay, he didn't waste any time chirping at opposing players.
Exhibit A:
People around the league have recognized this, and when anonymous NFL players did a survey regarding the NFL's quarterbacks in a number of categories. Mayfield got his props in the "QB confidential", with anonymous NFL players voting him No. 2 on the list of quarterbacks who trash talk the most. Mayfield got 17 votes, while the winner in Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen got 26 and the third place players in New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers got 15 votes.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Claim Former Packers Starting Guard on Waivers
Bucs fans can look forward to Baker Mayfield trash-talking plenty more defensive backs and linebackers this season, as he's coming off a good campaign in 2023 that saw him throw 28 touchdowns and over 4,000 yards. If he can keep up with those stats this year, he may have room to move up in this ranking.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Sign Exciting Rookie Quarterback
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers Release Veteran Wide Receiver
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release Former Players' Son
• Buccaneers Urged to Cut Veteran Wide Receiver
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers Featured in Nickelodeon's Slimetime 'Rookie Spotlight' Special