5 Bubble Players to Watch When the Buccaneers Play the Dolphins
Roster cutdowns are always a sad time for players and fans alike, and it's gotten even tougher in recent years now that teams must go from 90 men down to 53 after the third preseason game became the final one. And as with any NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and head coach Todd Bowles will have to make these hard decisions, too.
The Bucs are set to play the Miami Dolphins on Friday to wrap up the preseason, and when they do, a few players will be fighting for a remaining roster spot. Here are five you may want to keep an eye on when the two teams take the field at Raymond James Stadium:
WR Kameron Johnson
Main competitors: Cody Thompson, Rakim Jarrett
Kameron Johnson has impressed, that much is certain — he's displayed excellent speed and strong hands. He also hasn't played much, missing a good chunk of camp with a rib injury, but now, he'll have his chance to make up for it Friday.
Johnson is expected to play against the Dolphins, and it's well worth watching how he does. If the Buccaneers keep six wide receivers, Johnson will be competing with both Cody Thompson and Rakim Jarrett to fill out those spots. If Johnson makes some big plays, he may be too talented to deny a spot as a Buccaneer.
CB Josh Hayes
Main competitors: Keenan Isaac, Tyrek Funderburk
The depth at outside corner for Tampa Bay is thin (to say the very least). Past locked-in starters in Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum is Bryce Hall, and after that, things get a little murky. Josh Hayes was with the team last year and was a special teams dynamo, and while that could go a long way to help him make the roster again, he's looked lackluster on defense.
He'll be potentially vying against Keenan Isaac, who has made some plays in preseason this year (including a pick against the Bengals), and Tyrek Funderburk, a UDFA out of Appalachian State who has looked strong in camp. He's unfortunately hurt and not expected to play on Friday, though, so if Hayes can put in a really strong defensive showing and maintain his prowess on special teams, he may be able to do enough to snag a roster spot with the outside corners.
DT William Gholston
Main competitors: C.J. Brewer, Earnest Brown, Lwal Uguak
Unlike most players here, William Gholston has a wealth of competitors for the final depth spots on the defensive line. The 12-year veteran has played some good football for the Buccaneers over the years and has won a Super Bowl with the team, but seeing him get playing time well into the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars could indicate that Father Time is finally unfurling his palm.
That being said, Gholston is stlll experienced and knows Todd Bowles' system well. And if he can really show out on Friday, he could make one final argument that his experience combined with what he has left in the tank makes him a worthy roster spot so late in his career.
LB Kalen DeLoach
Main competitor: J.J. Russell
Kalen DeLoach is very talented and has been a consistent performer in camp, but boy, does he have perhaps the toughest opponent if the Buccaneers decide to keep four linebackers. They could keep five and squeeze DeLoach in there, but if they don't, J.J. Russell has been a consistent special teams player and has played good football in his last two preseasons with the Bucs.
What DeLoach needs on Friday to truly make a case to say is splash plays. He was known for them at Florida State, and he hasn't made any so far this preseason. If he can do it on Friday — an interception, forced fumble, big tackle for loss, etc. — it might go a long way in getting him on the roster.
OL Luke Haggard
Main competitior: Brandon Walton
Much like the cornerback position, there's not a lot of depth on the offensive line past the starting lineup and recently demoted Robert Hainsey. The final backup tackle spot will go to either Luke Haggard or Brandon Walton, and the odds are stacked against Haggard — Walton can play guard.
As a result, Haggard may have the biggest odds against himself of every player here. But if he can move some people on Friday and contribute massively to the run and pass game, he could have a shot, and it's a battle worth watching regardless when the team takes the field.
