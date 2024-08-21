Buccaneers Center Graham Barton Still Wants to Earn It
Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round pick Graham Barton was named the team's starting center after it picked him with the No. 26 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. That was obvious, but for Barton, it still isn't enough.
Barton spoke to media after the team's joint practice against the Miami Dolphins, his first time at the podium since Bucs HC Todd Bowles named him the starter. And while he's played some good football this offseason, particularly during his two preseason outings so far, he stressed that there's still more work to be done.
"I know they said it officially, but I think it's a role I still [have] to earn every day," Barton said. "I still think it's something that I'm coming in here to prove that I can do. I know they had to name someone, but I still think it's just [continuing] to earn it and continue to earn my keep and continue to improve because I'm still young, and I've got a long way to go."
Barton is certainly on track in doing that, moving people out of the way deftly in preseason and taking good reps against his fellow teammates — last year's first-round pick, DT Calijah Kancey, mentioned in his own presser that he was particularly impressed with how fast Barton is learning the mental game. But he didn't do it all on his own.
Offensive lineman Robert Hainsey was the center for the last two years before Barton arrived this offseason. And though Barton bested him for the job as many predicted, the rookie still made sure to give Hainsey his proper due.
"Since the day I got here, [Hainsey] has been amazing to me. I think we have a great relationship, and I've got nothing but respect for [Hainsey]. He's a hell of a football player, and I look forward to continuing to work with [Hainsey]," Barton said. "I'm just really appreciative of his leadership, his maturity, and the way he works. [Hainsey] has been awesome, [and] I can't say enough good things about him. [I] just appreciate it and [am] looking forward to continuing to compete with him and learn from him."
So far, Barton has only made splashes on the road, first and Cincinnati and then in Jacksonville. But now, he has the chance to "earn it" in front of the home crowd in Tampa Bay.
"[I am] just pumped. We've had two away games here, and those have been great, but [I'm] excited to play in front of a home crowd and give the fans a chance to see in person what we've been working on this training camp," Barton said. "Hopefully, we'll go put on a good performance, come away with a win, and tune it up one more time before the season."
